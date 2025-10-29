BML 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
BOP 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.86%)
CNERGY 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 86.20 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.55%)
DCL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
DGKC 232.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.04%)
FCCL 52.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 18.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
GCIL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
HUBC 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.06%)
KEL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.12%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
MLCF 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.24%)
NBP 212.15 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (5.26%)
PAEL 51.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.53%)
PIAHCLA 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
PPL 188.98 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.12%)
PREMA 40.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
PRL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.47%)
PTC 36.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.95%)
SNGP 133.00 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (3.38%)
SSGC 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
TELE 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
TPLP 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
TREET 31.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
TRG 73.88 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.19%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,740 Increased By 3.3 (0.02%)
BR30 53,029 Increased By 72.2 (0.14%)
KSE100 159,725 Decreased By -376.2 (-0.23%)
KSE30 48,747 Decreased By -112.7 (-0.23%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Unseasonably heavy snowfall halts Everest tourism in Nepal, Tibet

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2025 11:36am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KATHMANDU/BEIJING: The Nepali and Chinese sides of the Everest region were closed to tourism on Wednesday due to unseasonally heavy snow, and a helicopter crashed in deep snowdrifts as it tried to rescue stranded trekkers.

Visited by thousands of trekkers and climbers, the region around Mount Everest has been blanketed by snow since Monday as a cyclone from the Bay of Bengal churned across India, ushering in a second bout of severe snowfall in the Himalayas this month.

Authorities in Nepal have halted trekking on many hiking routes due to rain at lower elevations and heavy snowfall on higher trails, and have urged hikers not to venture out or proceed with their treks in the Annapurna, Manaslu and Dhaulagiri areas, home to some of the world’s highest peaks.

Remaining trekkers being evacuated near Mount Everest, source says

A small private helicopter flying to Lobuche near the Everest Base Camp to rescue stranded trekkers crashed when it tried to land, Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal spokesperson Gyanendra Bhul said.

CAAN video showed the helicopter, which slipped on the snow while landing, lying on its side.

The pilot survived and was later rescued. It was unclear whether the trekkers had been rescued.

Weather officials have forecast heavy rain and snow on Thursday and Friday due to the passage of Cyclone Montha, which roared into India’s southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night.

On the Tibetan side of Everest, ticket sales had been suspended since Tuesday afternoon as roads turned icy and visibility plunged, creating impassable conditions for vehicular traffic, according to the tourism department of Tingri county.

It was unclear if there were tourists trapped inside the Everest region in Tibet.

The press office of the Tibetan government did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Weather forecast data shows temperatures in Tingri are expected to dip further below freezing this week.

In early October, a blizzard stranded hundreds of trekkers near the eastern face of Everest on the Tibetan side.

All of the trekkers were taken to safety in a large-scale rescue operation that spanned several days under sub-freezing conditions.

In Nepal, more than 50 people had died due to floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains.

Nepal Himalayas Tibet Everest Unseasonably heavy snowfall Tibetan government

Comments

200 characters

Unseasonably heavy snowfall halts Everest tourism in Nepal, Tibet

Positive momentum returns to PSX; KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

Inflation may go up further: Real GDP growth now likely to stay at 3pc: World Bank

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Istanbul talks fail as Afghan side evades core issue, says Tarar

Meta explores collaboration with Pakistan in AI, digital trade, and e-commerce

Pakistan’s glacier-fed rivers to benefit from $250mn GCF funding

Oil dips on worries about Russian sanctions, OPEC+ output increase

Trump says Gaza ceasefire holds, Israel has right to hit back if attacked

Trump talks up trade deal prospects as Asia tour hits South Korea

Solar energy uptake: CCP set to conduct study to uncover snags

Read more stories