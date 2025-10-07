BML 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BOP 35.56 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (9.79%)
CNERGY 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
CPHL 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.61%)
DGKC 250.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-1.2%)
FCCL 59.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.44%)
FFL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.95%)
GCIL 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.86%)
HUBC 219.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-1.85%)
KEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
KOSM 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.2%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 106.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.52%)
NBP 213.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.36%)
PAEL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.59%)
PIBTL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.58%)
POWER 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
PPL 199.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.2%)
PREMA 44.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.06%)
PRL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PTC 32.09 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.71%)
SNGP 132.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.29%)
SSGC 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.37%)
TELE 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
TREET 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.24%)
TRG 73.19 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,545 Decreased By -31.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 56,313 Decreased By -226.5 (-0.4%)
KSE100 167,397 Decreased By -355.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 51,561 Decreased By -226.1 (-0.44%)
Oct 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Remaining trekkers being evacuated near Mount Everest, source says

  • The Tibetan regional government had no immediate comment on the evacuation.
Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2025 10:29am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: More than 200 remaining trekkers trapped by a snowstorm over the weekend near the eastern face of Mount Everest in Tibet are being evacuated, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

The evacuation began on Monday and should be completed by Tuesday, said the source, who was not authorised to speak to the media on the matter and declined to be identified.

The Tibetan regional government had no immediate comment on the evacuation.

Earlier, some 350 other hikers stranded by the blizzard in the remote valley of Karma in Tibet were guided to safety by local rescuers.

“We probably walked about 18 or 19 kilometres (11.8 miles), mostly through heavy snow,” said Eric Wen, 41, who made his way out of the valley on Sunday.

“Thankfully, some people ahead of us were breaking trail, leaving footprints we could follow - that made it a little easier. Otherwise, it would’ve been impossible for us to make it out on our own.”

Wen and the other trekkers on his expedition team have since reached Lhasa, Tibet’s capital, with the help of local authorities.

Chinese outdoor enthusiasts have flocked to the country’s rugged interior in recent days, spurred by the eight-day National Day holiday that kicked off on October 1.

In western China, hundreds of hikers, including those in the Karma valley hoping to catch a glimpse of Everest’s eastern Kangshung face, were caught off-guard by the sudden heavy snowfall, according to state media reports.

Snow started falling in the Karma valley, which lies at an altitude averaging 4,200 metres (13,800 feet), on Friday evening and continued through Saturday.

The valley, first explored by Western travellers a century ago, is a relatively pristine part of the Everest region.

Unlike the peak’s arid north face, it boasts lush vegetation and untouched alpine forests, fed by meltwaters from the Kangshung glacier at the foot of the world’s highest mountain.

In the Qilian Mountains on the border straddling western Qinghai and Gansu provinces, at least one trekker who was stranded in a gully by the snowstorms died, while 137 others were evacuated, state-run Beijing News reported.

Further west in Xinjiang, authorities suspended hiking activities in Kanas, a lake district in the Altai Mountains, after roads turned dangerously icy and were blanketed with snow, Beijing News said.

Mount Everest Tibet

Comments

200 characters

Remaining trekkers being evacuated near Mount Everest, source says

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Profit-taking returns as KSE-100 sheds over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Flood-hit families: Punjab cabinet approves disbursement of relief funds

Pakistan’s HUBCO charts diversification path with smelter, SPM, and EV

Malaysia’s Gobi Partners keen in strengthening Pakistan’s digital sector

IMF, Pakistan mull cutting GDP growth forecast to 3.5pc

Oil extends gains on smaller-than-expected OPEC+ output hike

Revised trade data: SBP sees no major impact on C/A statistics

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords: Malaysia to import USD200m meat

Read more stories