BML 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
BOP 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
CPHL 86.97 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.46%)
DCL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
DGKC 232.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 52.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.4%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
GCIL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
HUBC 207.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.74%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
MLCF 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.24%)
NBP 211.80 Increased By ▲ 10.25 (5.09%)
PAEL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.33%)
PIAHCLA 25.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
PPL 189.00 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.13%)
PREMA 40.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
PRL 34.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
PTC 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.2%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (3.26%)
SSGC 38.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
TELE 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
TPLP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
TREET 31.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
TRG 73.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.54%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
BR100 16,736 Decreased By -0.6 (-0%)
BR30 52,985 Increased By 28.3 (0.05%)
KSE100 159,619 Decreased By -482.1 (-0.3%)
KSE30 48,706 Decreased By -153.5 (-0.31%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump says may speak to China’s Xi about Nvidia’s ‘super-duper’ Blackwell chip

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2025 11:02am

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Nvidia’s state-of-the-art Blackwell artificial intelligence chip at their expected meeting on Thursday.

Sales of the US firm’s high-end AI chips to China have been a key sticking point in protracted trade talks between the world’s two largest economies this year.

Beijing has long been irked by Washington’s export controls that ban Nvidia from selling its most advanced AI chips to China.

The US has justified these restrictions by alleging the Chinese military would use the chips to increase its capabilities.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Gyeongju, South Korea, Trump praised Nvidia’s Blackwell as the “super-duper chip” and said he might speak to Xi about them, without elaborating.

“I think we may be talking about that with President Xi,” Trump said, adding he was “very optimistic” about his meeting with Xi, the first since he returned to the White House.

Reuters in May reported that Nvidia was preparing a new chip for China that was a scaled-down variant of its most recent state-of-the-art AI Blackwell chips at a significantly lower cost.

Nvidia CEO Jesen Huang said on Tuesday his company had not applied for U.S. export licenses to send its newest chips to China because of the Chinese position.

“They’ve made it very clear that they don’t want Nvidia to be there right now,” he said at a news conference during the company’s developers event, adding it needs access to the China market to fund U.S.-based research and development.

“I hope that will change in the future because I think China is a very important market.”

US administrations have swung back and forth on allowing Nvidia’s advanced chips into China, vacillating on whether access would make China more dependent on the US technology or give its military and tech companies a competitive boost.

Beijing has put pressure on Chinese firms to buy and further develop domestic chips in response to US export controls targeting the sale of Nvidia chips to China.

Despite that pressure, Chinese developers still want Nvidia’s chips due to constrained supplies of products from domestic rivals such as Huawei, Reuters has previously reported.

US President Donald Trump Chinese President Xi Jinping Nvidia's Nvidia chip Nvidia AI chips Blackwell

Comments

200 characters

Trump says may speak to China’s Xi about Nvidia’s ‘super-duper’ Blackwell chip

Positive momentum returns to PSX; KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

Inflation may go up further: Real GDP growth now likely to stay at 3pc: World Bank

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Istanbul talks fail as Afghan side evades core issue, says Tarar

Meta explores collaboration with Pakistan in AI, digital trade, and e-commerce

Pakistan’s glacier-fed rivers to benefit from $250mn GCF funding

Oil dips on worries about Russian sanctions, OPEC+ output increase

Trump says Gaza ceasefire holds, Israel has right to hit back if attacked

Trump talks up trade deal prospects as Asia tour hits South Korea

Solar energy uptake: CCP set to conduct study to uncover snags

Read more stories