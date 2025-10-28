Japan PM Takaichi plans to recommend Trump for Nobel Peace Prize, White House says

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday.

Takaichi met Trump on Tuesday morning in Tokyo where they discussed economic and security matters.

“In such a short period of time the world started to enjoy more peace,” Takaichi told reporters through an interpreter on Tuesday.

“I myself was so impressed and inspired by you Mr. President,” Takaichi added.