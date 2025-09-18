BML 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.63%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
CPHL 98.52 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.67%)
DCL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.26%)
DGKC 245.50 Increased By ▲ 5.02 (2.09%)
FCCL 59.09 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.93%)
FFL 20.71 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (5.93%)
GCIL 35.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
HUBC 196.96 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.92%)
KEL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KOSM 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
MLCF 108.49 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.25%)
NBP 184.35 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.16%)
PAEL 55.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 20.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
POWER 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.96%)
PPL 191.75 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (1.23%)
PREMA 42.92 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
PRL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.14%)
PTC 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 133.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.28%)
SSGC 44.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.54%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
TRG 76.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.74%)
BR100 16,196 Increased By 124.9 (0.78%)
BR30 51,045 Increased By 671.5 (1.33%)
KSE100 157,247 Increased By 1069.5 (0.68%)
KSE30 47,943 Increased By 264.1 (0.55%)
Sep 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Huawei’s Atlas 950 supercomputing node to debut in Q4, media reports

  • Xu said that the systems excel in metrics such as card count, total compute, memory capacity and interconnect bandwidth
Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2025 09:26am
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

SHANGHAI: Huawei’s Vice Chairman Eric Xu said on Thursday the company plans to launch the world’s most powerful computing power node called the Atlas 950 in the fourth quarter of this year, local media China Star Market reported.

Xu, who also serves as Huawei’s rotating chairman, added that Huawei would launch the next generation, Atlas 960, in the fourth quarter of 2027, the online publication reported.

Huawei seeks to steal spotlight from Apple with launch of $2,800 tri-fold smartphone

Chinese authorities have urged firms to prioritise Huawei Ascend AI chips and other domestic alternatives over Nvidia chips, which offer comparable computing performance.

Xu said that the systems excel in metrics such as card count, total compute, memory capacity and interconnect bandwidth.

huawei AI chips Huawei Vice Chairman Eric Xu Atlas 950

Comments

200 characters

Huawei’s Atlas 950 supercomputing node to debut in Q4, media reports

KSE-100 surges amid strong buying momentum

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Utility bills of unregistered flour mills: SC upholds FBR authority to impose taxes

Sindh CM for reviewing agri taxation policy

Oil prices little changed after Fed rate cut

2.9m Pakistanis leave country in 3 years

Central govt debt hits Rs78.2trn mark in July

22nd session of Pak-Iran JEC ends in Tehran

Pakistan, KSA sign Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

August FCA: PD seeks 19 paisas/kWh positive adjustment

Read more stories