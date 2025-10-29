BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 84.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-4.39%)
DCL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.62%)
DGKC 232.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.15%)
FCCL 52.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.04%)
FFL 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
GCIL 31.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
HUBC 208.13 Decreased By ▼ -4.64 (-2.18%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.29%)
KOSM 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-7.42%)
MLCF 94.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-3.79%)
NBP 201.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-1.99%)
PAEL 51.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.18%)
PIAHCLA 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
POWER 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.29%)
PPL 186.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.25%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.87%)
PRL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.49%)
PTC 35.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.9%)
SNGP 128.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.91%)
SSGC 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.82%)
TELE 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.04%)
TREET 31.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-4.26%)
TRG 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.12%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.29%)
BR100 16,737 Decreased By -282.2 (-1.66%)
BR30 52,957 Decreased By -1213.6 (-2.24%)
KSE100 160,101 Decreased By -2062.8 (-1.27%)
KSE30 48,859 Decreased By -559.2 (-1.13%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee traders eye RBI, flows before fully priced in Fed rate cut

  • The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 88.24-88.28 range versus the U.S. dollar
Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2025 08:48am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to hold in a narrow range on Wednesday, with likely central bank support countering importer dollar demand and a softer Asia backdrop, ahead of a near-certain U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 88.24-88.28 range versus the U.S. dollar, having settled at 88.2650 on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars near the 88.40 level on Tuesday, helping the rupee recover.

The currency has been under pressure amid NDF-related expiries, while importer demand has outweighed exporter flows in recent days.

Market participants further cited talk of a potential outflow adding to the rupee’s weakness before the central bank stepped in.

The rupee, which had managed to rally to the 87.60–87.80 band and held there for about a week, has come under considerable strain over the past two sessions.

Bankers noted the RBI had been actively defending the 88 level through recent days, making Tuesday’s breach of that mark unexpected and indicative of renewed pressure on the currency.

The bias on the rupee “is now for a measured drift weaker,” said a currency trader at a private bank. “I do not think there will be anything in the Fed policy that will change that.”

Interest rate futures imply total certainty of a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed’s decision later in the day.

With 25 bps cut fully priced in, focus will be on cues on future rate cuts. Investors will look out for any tweaks to quantitative tightening, with speculation that the Fed could halt the balance-sheet runoff.

Asia currencies were mostly weaker before the Fed decision.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee traders eye RBI, flows before fully priced in Fed rate cut

Inflation may go up further: Real GDP growth now likely to stay at 3pc: World Bank

Pakistan, KSA agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework

Oil edges up on US crude inventory draw

Trump says Gaza ceasefire holds, Israel has right to hit back if attacked

73pc members’ recommendation: Pakistan a viable place for FDI: OICCI survey

Solar energy uptake: CCP set to conduct study to uncover snags

PM says reliance on loans weakens economy

LCIA proceedings in GoP-SHPL case: PPIB files Rs1.52bn expense claims

Halal meat exports to Malaysia: Inter-ministerial meeting reviews complaints

Nepra imposes Rs100m fines on four Discos

Read more stories