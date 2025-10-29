BML 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
BOP 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
CNERGY 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.52%)
DCL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
DGKC 232.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.08%)
FCCL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.92%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
HUBC 209.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.42%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (7.51%)
MLCF 94.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 210.11 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (4.25%)
PAEL 51.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PIAHCLA 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
PIBTL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
PPL 187.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.06%)
PREMA 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.76%)
PTC 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.35%)
SNGP 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.74%)
SSGC 38.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.04%)
TREET 31.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-4.26%)
TRG 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.12%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.29%)
BR100 16,764 Increased By 27.3 (0.16%)
BR30 53,095 Increased By 137.8 (0.26%)
KSE100 160,169 Increased By 68.3 (0.04%)
KSE30 48,862 Increased By 2.3 (0%)
India stock benchmarks set to track Asian peers higher; Fed policy in focus

  • Gift Nifty futures were trading at 26,149 points
Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2025 08:45am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks are set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in their Asian peers, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 26,149 points as of 7:44 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open above Tuesday’s close of 25,936.20.

Most markets in Asia rose on the day, with MSCI’s broadest index for Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan up 0.5% following a fresh wave of optimism over artificial intelligence.

The focus is also on the Fed’s rate decision. Markets are pricing in a 99.9% chance for a 25-basis-point rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

“A dovish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve could further boost liquidity flows into emerging markets like India, helping the Nifty and Sensex sustain their momentum near record highs,” said Ponmudi R, chief executive officer of Enrich Money.

Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 103.4 billion rupees ($1.18 billion) on Tuesday, as per provisional data, marking their biggest single-day buying in months.

Signs of easing global trade tensions and a drop in crude oil prices will also aid investor sentiment on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he expects to reduce fentanyl-linked tariffs on China.

Oil prices slipped about 2% as investors weighed U.S. sanctions on Russian suppliers and a potential OPEC+ plan to raise output.

