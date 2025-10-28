BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
Markets

India stock benchmarks open flat on profit booking after recent gains

  • The Nifty 50 was up 0.07% to 25,985.80
Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2025 12:19pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks opened flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits after recent gains, driven by optimism over easing US-China trade tensions and steady domestic earnings.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.07% to 25,985.80, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.1% to 84,877.09, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

Thirteen of the 16 major sectors rose.

The broader small-caps and mid-caps were up 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively.

The 50-stock index has risen about 3.3% in the last eight sessions, rising in seven of those, and sits around 1.3% below its lifetime high hit in September 2024.

Optimism over a potential US-China trade deal boosted sentiment, as officials from both nations finalised a framework for US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to decide on later this week.

Indian stocks

