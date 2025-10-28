India stock benchmarks open flat on profit booking after recent gains

India’s equity benchmarks opened flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits after recent gains, driven by optimism over easing US-China trade tensions and steady domestic earnings.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.07% to 25,985.80, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.1% to 84,877.09, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

Thirteen of the 16 major sectors rose.

The broader small-caps and mid-caps were up 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively.

The 50-stock index has risen about 3.3% in the last eight sessions, rising in seven of those, and sits around 1.3% below its lifetime high hit in September 2024.

Optimism over a potential US-China trade deal boosted sentiment, as officials from both nations finalised a framework for US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to decide on later this week.