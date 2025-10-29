Iron ore futures extend gains

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices strengthened on Tuesday, with market sentiment buoyed by China’s recent proposal of rules placing limitations on steelmaking capacity designed to rebalance supply and demand in the world’s leading producer.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 1.35 percent higher at 788 yuan (USD110.63) a metric ton, as of 0309 GMT.

The benchmark November iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.05percent higher at USD105.75 a ton. Higher steel prices have created headroom for steel markets to increase purchases of iron ore and other steel-making raw materials, said analysts from ANZ. China on Friday had unveiled a proposal for a more stringent steel capacity swap plan.

Under the new plan, the addition of new steel capacity in key areas, the transfer of steel capacity from non-key areas to key areas and capacity transfer among key areas would be strictly forbidden, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement.

The move comes as China grapples with weak domestic demand from a prolonged property market crisis, driving a supply-demand mismatch that’s eroded steel margins. In addition, China’s steelmaking hub Tangshan will impose a 30percent restriction on blast furnace production for four days starting October 27 due to environmental protection requirements.

The cap will affect approximately 91,000 tons of daily hot metal output at local steel mills, said Chinese financial information site Hexun Futures.