Volume of business improves on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,350 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,550 to Rs 15,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,600 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,900 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,500 per maund, The rate of Balochi cotton is in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,900 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

Around, 800 bales of Ghotki were sold in between Rs 17,000 per maund (Primark), 1600 bales of Khair Pur were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,100 per maund, 800 bales of Tando Adam, 400 bales of Kotri Kabeer, 200 bales of Rani Pur, 200 bales of Hingogra, 1000 bales of Bahwalpur, 400 bales of Head Rajkan, 400 bales of Lodhran, 400 bales of Noor Pur Noranga, 800 bales of Layyah, 200 bales of Tounsa Shareef were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 600 bales of Sui Gas were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Hasil Pur were sold in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 16,800 per maund, (Primark) 800 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 15,900 per maund, (Baloch), 800 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold in between Rs 15,250 to Rs 15,300 per maund, 2200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 14,850 to Rs 15,100 per maund, 1800 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,100 per maund, 800 bales of Rasul Pura, 600 bales of Halani, 400 bales of Kandiyaro were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 600 bales of Sadiqabad were sold in between Rs 15,250 to Rs 15,300 per maund, 3200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 1200 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 3200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,100 per maund, 600 bales of Liaquat Pur, 200 bales of Multan, 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 15, 100 per maund, 200 bales of Khair Pur Tami Wali were sold at Rs 14,700 per maund and 200 bales of Peer Mahal were sold at Rs 14,550 per maund.

The spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 325 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025