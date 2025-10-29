Punjab takes major step to curb presence of illegal foreigners

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to register FIRs against all those individuals who rent or lease property to illegal foreign nationals, including Afghans residing unlawfully in Punjab.

It has been directed to the authorities concerned to submit a daily report on houses, shops, factories, hotels, petrol pumps or any other property rented to Afghans or any other foreign national.

The Punjab government also directed the relevant authorities to announce in mosques across Punjab to help identify illegally residing Afghan nationals. It also directed them that Patwaris, Numberdars and SHOs should be tasked to report in this regard.

The Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a sixth consecutive meeting on law and order in Punjab, in which it was agreed to conduct a comprehensive field survey across all districts in the province to collect updated data on illegally residing foreigners. The meeting also approved legal action against Afghans or other foreigners who entered Pakistan on visit visas or illegally and are engaged in economic activities without authorization.

The provincial government sought a report from the relevant stakeholders on ‘benami’ (anonymous) and suspicious properties, and made it quite clear that any person found renting or leasing property to Afghans or illegal foreign residents would face stern action.

Relevant authorities informed the participants of meeting that five FIRs have already been registered in Khanewal against individuals who rented properties to illegal Afghan residents. It was apprised in the meeting that facial recognition technology is being used to identify Afghan nationals living illegally in the province, besides establishing 45 ‘Holding Centers’ to provide them accommodation, meals and transport facilities up to Torkham border.

The meeting was also apprised that a crackdown against illegal weapons is underway in the province, and citizens are in close contact with CCD in this regard. The relevant authorities also briefed participants of the meeting that social media activists promoting extremist groups have also come under strict legal scrutiny, while religious seminaries (‘madaris’) across Punjab are being de-sealed after completing necessary verifications.

The provincial government directed the relevant stakeholders that accurate data of all Afghan residents in Punjab must be compiled and presented. It highlighted that responsible individuals must be held accountable, whereas no innocent person should be wrongfully targeted or apprehended.

