Peshawar Corps Commander meets KP CM

ISLAMABAD: In what is widely seen as an attempt by the establishment to de-escalate growing tensions with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s new administration, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi confirmed on Tuesday that Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Omer Ahmed Bokhari visited the CM Secretariat last week to offer his congratulations.

Speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Afridi clarified that the meeting, which occurred amid the political friction between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government and the establishment, was informal.

“It was not an official exchange. Our stance remains consistent – we say what we believe, both inside and outside,” Afridi remarked, emphasising transparency in his position.

The chief minister, accompanied by senior PTI leaders and workers, travelled from Peshawar to the apex court to express solidarity with the judiciary, before proceeding to Adiala Jail to meet his party leader, Imran Khan.

Afridi described his visit to the Supreme Court as an act of support for the judges, particularly those challenging the controversial 26th Amendment, which many believe undermines judicial independence. “We stand firmly with those judges who seek to uphold the law and the constitution,” Afridi stated.

He condemned the growing disregard for court orders. “We stand resolutely with the judges who want to deliver justice,” Afridi added, underscoring the unity of PTI and the legal community in supporting the courts and the rule of law.

He further expressed concerns that the legal proceedings surrounding Imran Khan’s cases were being unduly delayed and urged the court to expedite hearings in the al-Qadir scam case and Imran Khan’s bail pleas.

Turning to his visit to Adiala Jail, Afridi confirmed that he had been on the approved visitor’s list to meet Imran Khan that day, but was denied entry.

He expressed frustration over what he described as an ongoing disregard for judicial orders, especially the denial of his meeting with Khan despite a clear court directive.

“I will file a contempt of court petition against the Adiala Jail administration if I am denied another meeting with Imran Khan,” Afridi warned.

Despite the often tense relationship between PTI and the establishment, Afridi was quick to stress that as the elected chief executive of the province, his doors remain open to all, including military officials.

“Whether it’s the Corps Commander, the Inspector General of Police, or the Chief Secretary, anyone is welcome to visit me at the CM office. My role is to represent the people of this province, and I am open to discussions on any matters of security or governance,” he said.

However, Afridi also made it clear that security discussions should occur on the terms of elected officials. “Security personnel should visit the offices of elected leaders, rather than having officeholders visit them,” he said.

Afridi reaffirmed his government’s alignment with PTI’s broader aims, stating that his administration would remain firmly supportive of Imran Khan and the party’s stance on key issues, including the ongoing political and legal struggles.

As for the possibility of a ‘long march’ in November, Afridi was unequivocal: any order from Imran Khan would be implemented in letter and spirit.

He also highlighted the unanswered letters sent by both himself and Imran Khan to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, noting that no response had been received to date.

