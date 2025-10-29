BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
2025-10-29

LESCO, PSO sign oil purchase deal

Recorder Report Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 07:03am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has signed an agreement with state-owned Pakistan State Oil (PSO) for purchase of oil for vehicles. The agreement was signed at the LESCO head office at a ceremony which was attended by LESCO chief executive officer Engr Ramzan Butt, high officials and representatives from PSO.

Under this arrangement, now all vehicles owned by LESCO will get fuel from only PSO filling stations. For this purpose, every vehicle will be issued a fuel card. According to LESCO, this arrangement will bring transparency in company’s fuel purchase record and eliminate misuse and corruption.

Speaking at the ceremony CEO LESCO Ramzan Butt said that the agreement is a significant development towards transparency and innovation in the system of LESCO

“With this system in place, we will be able to control the wastage/misuse of petrol and eliminate irregularities and complaints of corruption from the LESCO system,” he added. Under the system all information regarding purchase of fuel will be recorded by an automated system, he pointed out.

