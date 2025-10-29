Money20/20 USA 2025: JazzCash wins Silver Award in Banking category

ISLAMABAD: JazzCash, has won the Silver Award in the Banking category at Money20/20 USA 2025, a leading global platform for the financial services ecosystem.

The award recognizes ReadyCash, JazzCash’s pioneering digital lending feature that provides instant and accessible credit to individuals and micro-entrepreneurs in Pakistan. On average, it disburses 140,000 digital loans daily, making JazzCash the largest digital lender in the country.

JazzCash was awarded for its innovation in responsible lending and its contribution to shaping the future of credit inclusion in Pakistan, in alignment with the country’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy, which targets increasing formal financial access to 75% of the population by 2028.

“ReadyCash was designed for the millions excluded from formal credit — small business owners, daily wage earners, and families managing irregular incomes. It goes beyond lending; it’s about restoring dignity, building trust, and empowering progress through responsible finance,” said Murtaza Ali, JazzCash CEO. “This recognition further affirms that emerging markets like Pakistan can lead the way in building scalable, ethical, and AI-powered financial ecosystems.”

Competing alongside global leaders such as J.P. Morgan Payments, Revolut, and NuBank, JazzCash’s Silver Award places Pakistan’s digital financial ecosystem firmly on the global map of lending innovation.

JazzCash was also named a finalist at the Money20/20 Awards USA in the Payments category for “Financial Inclusion: Reimagining Aid Delivery through Branchless Banking”, highlighting its collaboration with public-sector and social welfare institutions to digitizing government and donor disbursements, which ensures transparent and dignified access to financial support for vulnerable communities across Pakistan.

