BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 84.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-4.39%)
DCL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.62%)
DGKC 232.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.15%)
FCCL 52.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.04%)
FFL 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
GCIL 31.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
HUBC 208.13 Decreased By ▼ -4.64 (-2.18%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.29%)
KOSM 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-7.42%)
MLCF 94.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-3.79%)
NBP 201.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-1.99%)
PAEL 51.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.18%)
PIAHCLA 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
POWER 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.29%)
PPL 186.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.25%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.87%)
PRL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.49%)
PTC 35.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.9%)
SNGP 128.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.91%)
SSGC 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.82%)
TELE 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.04%)
TREET 31.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-4.26%)
TRG 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.12%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.29%)
BR100 16,737 Decreased By -282.2 (-1.66%)
BR30 52,957 Decreased By -1213.6 (-2.24%)
KSE100 160,101 Decreased By -2062.8 (-1.27%)
KSE30 48,859 Decreased By -559.2 (-1.13%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-29

Roshan Maeeshat: Right step but will it yield results?

BR Research Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 08:49am

The government has launched yet another incentive package for electricity users — this time aimed at incremental consumption. This is not the first such attempt.

A winter incentive package had ended earlier in 2025, while during the PTI government, a similar initiative was introduced to encourage incremental usage through marginal pricing. The idea is not new, but it has always deserved consideration given the way national grid pricing works.

The first positive aspect is that this package carries no subsidy. Incremental consumption will be priced at the marginal rate, where the fixed cost component is already covered. In theory, any incremental usage should therefore lead to a reduction in average tariffs for all consumers.

Unlike previous schemes, this one is not targeted at domestic consumers — and rightly so. It focuses instead on industrial and agricultural consumption, where the potential for meaningful incremental demand exists.

Another distinguishing feature is its three-year duration — easily the longest stretch for any pricing measure in the power sector, barring the perennial debt servicing surcharge.

Details are still awaited, but based on the Energy Minister’s remarks, this package differs in a key way: it rewards any incremental consumption rather than being limited to previous thresholds, such as 25 percent additional usage. That could make a significant difference to its overall impact.

Both industrial and agricultural electricity consumption have shown interesting trends in recent years. In agriculture, grid-based consumption has dropped sharply following the government’s decision two years ago to phase out subsidies and the concurrent surge in solar adoption as panel prices plummeted. The two trends converged perfectly, making the farmers’ shift to solar one of the more compelling case studies in recent history.

The industrial sector followed a similar trajectory. As power tariffs kept rising, many industries shifted to captive generation, while small and medium units increasingly turned to solar. That pattern, however, is now reversing.

With the government making RLNG-based captive generation unviable, many industrial users are returning to the grid. In 4QFY25 alone, 280 industrial users rejoined, driving a remarkable 46 percent year-on-year surge in industrial consumption. This momentum is likely to continue for another quarter or two as more industries reconnect.

What remains to be seen is how the government treats industries returning to the grid because of the forced end to captive generation. Will they also qualify for the discounted marginal tariffs? If so, it could create considerable controversy.

Previous incremental consumption schemes have produced lukewarm results. Will this one fare any better? It is important to note that Pakistan’s industrial activity remains subdued and is unlikely to take off merely on account of a marginal relief measure. Similarly, agricultural consumers are not expected to slow down their shift toward solar — the incentives for off-grid generation still outweigh the marginal price benefits on-grid.

All said, this is a move worth taking — and one can only hope it yields the intended results.

electricity agriculture sector power sector power tariffs Roshan Maeeshat Electricity Package Roshan Maeeshat

Comments

200 characters

Roshan Maeeshat: Right step but will it yield results?

Inflation may go up further: Real GDP growth now likely to stay at 3pc: World Bank

Pakistan, KSA agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework

Oil edges up on US crude inventory draw

Trump says Gaza ceasefire holds, Israel has right to hit back if attacked

73pc members’ recommendation: Pakistan a viable place for FDI: OICCI survey

Solar energy uptake: CCP set to conduct study to uncover snags

PM says reliance on loans weakens economy

LCIA proceedings in GoP-SHPL case: PPIB files Rs1.52bn expense claims

Halal meat exports to Malaysia: Inter-ministerial meeting reviews complaints

Nepra imposes Rs100m fines on four Discos

Read more stories