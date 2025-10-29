CM Afridi again denied meeting with IK despite court order

RAWALPINDI: KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Tuesday was denied a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Adiala Jail for the third time, despite a court order.

Afridi, accompanied by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, PTI Secretary General Salaman Akram Raja, and other party members, attempted to meet Khan to discuss the formation of the provincial cabinet and other matters. However, police stopped them near the prison, prompting PTI workers to stage a protest. After waiting for several hours, the delegation returned without meeting Khan.

On October 23, a three-member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the Adiala Jail administration to allow a meeting between Afridi and Khan.

Speaking to reporters, Afridi said that even if he does not meet Khan in person, he would receive Khan’s directives indirectly. “If anyone thinks Khan’s instructions will not be followed, they are mistaken — his directives will be carried out exactly as given,” he stated.

Afridi questioned whether preventing the meeting was unconstitutional or illegal and challenged the media to ask why a sitting provincial chief minister is being denied access to Khan.

When asked about potential protests in November, he said, “Whenever Khan gives the call, we are fully ready to implement his directives.”

He also pointed out that three judges’ orders have been disobeyed and suggested that contempt of court proceedings should be considered. He added that once justice is served, Khan would be released within half an hour.

Regarding Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s congratulations, Afridi remarked that Punjab has banned the movement of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that meeting Khan is Afridi’s democratic right. A meeting was essential to obtain information related to the formation of the provincial cabinet. He reminded authorities that court orders already permit such a meeting, and called for immediate implementation of the court’s orders.

“It is beyond understanding why the Chief Minister is not being allowed to meet. The CM represents forty million people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

Barrister Gohar further noted that the chief minister received ninety votes in line with the PTI founder’s directives and that the party currently enjoys a two-thirds majority in the province.

Meanwhile, the Adiala jail authorities allowed Khan’s sister, Dr Uzma, to meet her incarcerated brother.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025