FBL earns PBT of Rs32.8bn in 3Q25

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) demonstrated resilient financial performance, reporting profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 32.8 billion and net profit of Rs 15 billion. Earnings per share stood at Rs 9.89. The Bank also declared an interim cash dividend of Rs 1.5 per share, i.e. 15 percent.

FBL’s balance sheet showed robust growth and total assets were at Rs 1.7 trillion, driven by strong deposit mobilization. The upward trend in Current Accounts seen over the past few years continued, with a growth of nearly 30 percent over the past nine months, taking them to Rs 528 billion as of September 2025. Total deposits also increased to Rs 1.3 trillion i.e. growth of over 22 percent over December 2024.

FBL’s net financing increased by 14.5 percent to Rs 726 billion. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at a solid 16.0 percent, comfortably exceeding regulatory requirement. Asset quality continued to improve with the NPL ratio declining to 2.9 percent as compared to 3.6 percent as at Dec’24.

The Bank’s financial performance underscores its solid business fundamentals, prudent risk management practices, and focus on innovation. These further cement FBL’s position as a key player in the banking industry, dedicated to delivering sustainable growth and value to stakeholders.

Mian Muhammad Younis, Chairman of Faysal Bank, reflecting on the Bank’s performance, said, “Alhamdulillah, our performance for the nine months ending September 2025 reflects the enduring strength and resilience of our Islamic banking model. These results are a direct outcome of the Board’s strategic foresight and the consistent efforts of our management team. ”

