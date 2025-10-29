Delusions of progress

In our class of one hour duration on the subject of “Morals” held every Thursday, during the time I was in fourth standard at the school, I recall vividly the discussion that ensued after Rev. Bro. Roberts quoted, “the child is the father of the man”. Bro. Roberts placed great importance upon developing “clean foundations” within his students, from where he was confident would emerge the man, a society would need and be proud of , in the future. The phrase was coined by William Wordsworth, he told us. Going on to explain, he reminded us the fourth graders that whatever thoughts seize us today will directly impact upon shaping us in our adult years.

A child is a developed adult by the age of six or conservatively at seven years. The formative years begin at birth and end by seven years, so say many psychologists and clinical doctors. If the child is soaked in dirt, expect then, to see, an extremely ugly adult. (The word “dirt” here is all encompassing). Sigmund Freud, Carl Jung and their creed of psycho-analysts strongly subscribed to the view that the “character” is formed by the experiences of childhood. The clean moral compass of an adult is a reflection of the innocence, purity and fearless imaginative qualities of childhood. Emotional identity and its balance emerge from what is fed into a child’s thought process.

Wordsworth explained his coinage by stating that as a child, he was fascinated by the appearance of the rainbow on the horizon. He continued to feel the same awe, joy and intrigue in his adult years, whenever he saw a Rainbow. Initial experiences influence our thoughts and ultimately our actions.

This behavioural standards that we develop gives and affords to us abilities to handle difficult situations— if the input of childhood years is a heavy dosage of positivity, the reactionary impulses will remain housed in a tranquil dwelling of thought and action. If to the contrary, negativity has been instilled, the reactions will be outrageous reflections of anger, anguish and turmoil.

The conclusion to this thought is that life is nurtured by your father and later that very child becomes a father too; the values, morals, qualities and experiences are the foundational pillars upon which character is built. It is hence, no wonder why Bro. Roberts would belabor this to us, the fourth graders. Children of today are the citizens of the morrow.

In the last 78 odd years we have progressed as a country/ nation. We have had our ebbs and tides, largely ebbs; which is a sad reality too. Economic progress is a measure of how well an individual or country is doing. Economic growth brings prosperity. My generation has had a better living standard in comparison to my parents’ era; my children are having better and their children will progress with much better speed and prayerfully with better economic results.

Those societies which do well economically do not necessarily do so in terms of social behaviour and standards. History tells us that economic progress exacts a price through a decline in the moral content of that society. Is erosion in values, progress of mankind?

It is an undeniable an established truth that ‘values’ are non-malleable, inflexible, unyielding, hard and inelastic. Values are dense and non- negotiable; unbending with resolute resistance to attacks by the ‘demons’ of change’ (also called, wrongfully, as progress). Values cease to be so, if they are adaptable, ductile, pliant or pliable. True progress happens only when progress is anchored in values-based environment and society.

The word ‘change’ has full potential to be vulgarly abusive. The movement from one condition of economic progress to another if based upon compromise of societal values ceases to be reflective of progress. In fact, it is a recipe for social disaster. If a teenager, apparently from a good family, accused of murder comes out of custody waving a Churchillian “V” (victory) sign what does it represent? Progress! Who must be blamed for this delusional sign of progress: the father or the child?

Progress in methods, systems and machines but not in ‘purpose’ is a meaningless pursuit. The economic rise and the moral sinking cannot be classified as signs of human progress.

The domination of the mind by ideas to seek more, at the lowest levels of investment of intent and purpose, is a major malaise besetting the youth of our country. Do we not proudly claim that we have a youthful population (65% below the age of 30 years or so) about whom we ‘do not know” what to do with?

Employability of available human resources is a challenge gnawing at the roots of hope and expectations. Despondency is leading a march towards social waywardness - the misuse of cell phones (which itself is a marvel of progress in communications) is a case in point. Did the inventor visualise idiotic TikTok clips dominating the screens? Nay. Misuse of progress is plentiful.

Our seniors, who gave us independence and those who lived during the decades of the 50s, did not possess the set of luxuries we have. However, the difference between now and then lies in the fact of redefining the conception of progress — acquisition of assets of comfort that are invoiced for settlement through a major depletion to the pools of values and morality. Is that the progress, this Islamic Republic was founded for?

The TV screens in our comfortable lounges are only a reflection of the acceptability of the decline in moral and social values. In an ostentatious and affluent living quarters and standards, a son is shown defying the father belligerently, a daughter is shown rebelling against parental standards of morality and modesty — they represent our journey of progress too. Intellectual cowardice of the father as the child of the father!

Progress requires sacrifice; of what it asks to sacrifice must be measured and reasoned against the gains, progress promises to give. We have unbeknownst to most of us consigned and deposited in our mental asylum, all that was considered socially good and acceptable. The economic well-being is eroding silently and gradually our cultural standards of respect, regard and esteem.

Politicians and parents, not in the same order, but in the reverse, must take full responsibility for this misguided and mistaken progress. Economic progress is dependent upon cycles of time, it gains and withers with speed. Values are self-sustaining; they do not devour upon as opportunistic vultures to the changing market conditions. I just finished reading Fouzia Nasir’s piece, an obituary, a tribute to Diane Keaton, where she quotes that in the box office hit ‘SSG’, starring her and opposite her was the legendary Jack Nicholson. The movie was a commercial success. Keaton received a lesser portion of the winnings of the box office against the winnings of Jack. Diane later says a cheque with many zeros she received in mail from Jack, saying she deserves more; he gave away from his earnings. Progress with purpose.

Let’s as a nation that is struggling politically, economically and socially respond by revisiting our code of morality and ethics. A correction here will ensure a better word of politics and economics. The lost focus on ‘child is the father of Man’ needs restoration or calls it resurrection. Until then, all progress is delusional - a mirage of great deception. ‘A thousand things advance; nine hundred and ninety nine retreat; that is progress’ (Henry Amelia).

P.S. (The scribe has no regrets for generous optimism and courageous idealism).

