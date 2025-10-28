BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
BOP 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.4%)
CNERGY 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.37%)
CPHL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.55%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.57%)
DGKC 233.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.47%)
FCCL 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.78%)
FFL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.67%)
GCIL 32.26 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.67%)
HUBC 210.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.23%)
KOSM 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.71%)
MLCF 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.19%)
NBP 203.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.9%)
PAEL 52.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.79%)
PIAHCLA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
POWER 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.73%)
PPL 189.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.14%)
PREMA 40.58 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.71%)
PRL 35.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.38%)
SNGP 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
SSGC 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
TREET 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.82%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.7%)
BR100 16,737 Decreased By -282.2 (-1.66%)
BR30 52,957 Decreased By -1213.6 (-2.24%)
KSE100 160,101 Decreased By -2062.8 (-1.27%)
KSE30 48,859 Decreased By -559.2 (-1.13%)
India’s Adani Green Energy posts higher quarterly profit on strong power sales

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2025 07:30pm

India’s Adani Green Energy reported a 25% increase in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by robust power sales and higher capacity utilization.

The company, which is seen as a bellwether for the renewable energy sector, has capitalized on India’s aggressive drive to expand clean power capacity to meet its climate goals and a target of 500 gigawatts of non-fossil capacity by 2030.

The firm’s consolidated profit rose to 6.44 billion rupees($73.3 million) for the quarter ended September 30 from 5.15 billion rupees a year ago.

The green energy unit of billionaire Gautam Adani’s ports-to-power conglomerate operates in solar, wind and hybrid segments across the country.

India’s Adani Total Gas reports lower profit as pricey imports lift costs

The company said revenue from power supply, its biggest segment, increased 20% to 27.76 billion rupees in the quarter. For the half year ended September 30, energy sales rose 39% from a year ago to 19.57 billion units.

Adani Green Energy’s solar portfolio capacity utilization factor (CUF), a measure of how much of a power plant’s maximum capacity is used over a given period, was at 24.8%, while the wind portfolio’s CUF was at 37.8%.

Adani Green’s operational capacity, which measures power generation capacity from all its plants cumulatively, rose 49% to 16.7 GW for the half year ended September 30.

Total revenue from operations fell over 4% to 32.49 billion rupees.

