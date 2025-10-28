BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
BOP 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.4%)
CNERGY 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.37%)
CPHL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.55%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.57%)
DGKC 233.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.47%)
FCCL 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.78%)
FFL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.67%)
GCIL 32.26 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.67%)
HUBC 210.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.23%)
KOSM 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.71%)
MLCF 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.19%)
NBP 203.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.9%)
PAEL 52.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.79%)
PIAHCLA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
POWER 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.73%)
PPL 189.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.14%)
PREMA 40.58 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.71%)
PRL 35.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.38%)
SNGP 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
SSGC 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
TREET 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.82%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.7%)
BR100 16,737 Decreased By -282.2 (-1.66%)
BR30 52,957 Decreased By -1213.6 (-2.24%)
KSE100 160,101 Decreased By -2062.8 (-1.27%)
KSE30 48,859 Decreased By -559.2 (-1.13%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework

  • Framework to enhance private sector role, increase trade exchange between two countries, says Prime Minister's House
BR Web Desk Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 04:39pm

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to launch an Economic Cooperation Framework between the two countries.

In a joint statement with Saudi Arabia issued on Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the agreement was made between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“This framework is based on the two countries’ shared economic interests and reaffirms their mutual desire to strengthen trade and investment relations to serve their common interests,” the statement said.

PM, MbS agree to deepen trade and investment ties

As part of the framework, according to the PMO, multiple strategic and high-impact projects will be discussed in the economic, trade, investment, and development fields that “will contribute to strengthening cooperation between the two governments”.

“It will also enhance the pivotal role of the private sector and increase trade exchange between the two countries.

“Priority sectors include energy, industry, mining, information technology, tourism, agriculture, and food security,” read the statement.

The PMO further said both countries were studying different joint economic projects, including signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the electricity interconnection project between the Kingdom and Pakistan, in addition to signing an MoU for cooperation in the field of energy between the two nations.

“This framework represents an extension of both countries’ efforts to strengthen their fraternal relations and reaffirms their shared vision toward building a sustainable partnership across various economic, trade, and investment fields in a manner that fulfils the aspirations of their leadership and the brotherly peoples of both nations, and serves their mutual interests,” the PMO said.

“The leaders of the two countries also look forward to convening the meeting of the Saudi Pakistani Supreme Coordination Council.”

The agreement comes amid PM Shehbaz’s visit to the kingdom to attend the Ninth Future Investment Initiative (FII9).

The FII9 has convened global leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators to explore the theme ‘The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth’.

Shehbaz Sharif Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pak saudi arabia

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework

Pakistan rupee hits nearly 6-month high against US dollar

No resolution as Afghanistan, Pakistan end peace talks in Istanbul, sources say

Dar, Turkish FM discuss Gaza situation; Islamabad invited to key ministerial meeting in Türkiye

Gold price per tola falls massive Rs14,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s leading conglomerate warns of rising competition from Chinese auto brands

PSO profit surges over 500% in 1QFY26 despite lower revenue

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 19% in 1QFY26

Trump praises Japan’s ‘great’ female leader in talks on trade, critical minerals

Indus Motor profit after tax jumps 32% in 1QFY26

Read more stories