Pakistan

Investment talks: PM Shehbaz to lead high-level delegation to Riyadh from Oct 27 to 29

  • Delegation to attend Ninth Future Investment Initiative that will convene global leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators
BR Web Desk Published 26 Oct, 2025 01:30pm
Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman (right) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embrace each other during a meeting in RIyadh, Saudi Arabia, on September 17, 2025. Photo: PMO
Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman (right) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embrace each other during a meeting in RIyadh, Saudi Arabia, on September 17, 2025. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Riyadh from October 27 to 29 to attend the Ninth Future Investment Initiative (FII9), according to a statement from the Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday.

The premier will lead a high-level delegation to “explore avenues for strengthening economic and investment cooperation with Saudi Arabia”, the FO said.

“At the invitation of His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will lead a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, as well as senior Cabinet ministers, to Riyadh from 27 to 29 October 2025 to participate in the Ninth Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9),” the statement read.

The FII9 will convene global leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators to explore the theme ‘The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth’.

“Thematic discussions will address global challenges and opportunities, focusing on key topics such as innovation, sustainability, economic inclusion, and geopolitical shifts.”

During his stay, the FO said, the prime minister will engage with the Saudi leadership to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in the trade, investment, energy, and human resource sectors.

“The discussions will also cover regional and global issues of mutual interest and concern.”

On the sidelines of FII9, the prime minister will also interact with leaders from other participating countries and heads of international organisations.

“These exchanges will highlight Pakistan’s investment potential and its readiness to pursue collaborations in sustainable development, in line with the “Think, Exchange, and Act” model.

“This visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to advancing economic diplomacy and fostering strategic partnerships in investment, technology, and sustainable development,” the FO said.

Last month, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a landmark ‘Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement’ during PM Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

Under the pact, any aggression against either Pakistan or Saudi Arabia will be treated as an aggression against both states, thereby enhancing joint deterrence capabilities.

