BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-28

PM, MbS agree to deepen trade and investment ties

APP Published 28 Oct, 2025 05:39am

RIYADH: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman here in a cordial atmosphere and discussed issues related to promotion of bilateral trade, investment and cooperation in various sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, and senior cabinet members of both countries were also present in the meeting.

Other matters of mutual interest also came under discussion in the meeting.

Investment talks: PM Shehbaz to lead high-level delegation to Riyadh from Oct 27 to 29

Earlier, on the special invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived here along with a delegation to attend the 9th Future Investment Initiative Conference.

Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport, the Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq welcomed the Prime Minister and the Pakistani delegation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistants Tariq Fatemi and Bilal bin Saqib are in the high-level delegation accompanying the Prime Minister.

Trade Bilateral trade investments Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Pakistan and Saudi Arabia PM Shehbaz Sharif Pak Saudi ties MBS Future Initiative Investment FII9

Comments

200 characters

PM, MbS agree to deepen trade and investment ties

PM forms traders-led panels

Key oversight role shifted to FD from AGP

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Ethanol exports, Basmati GI registration: Pakistan raises concerns with EU on duty relief retreat

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

PD in ‘head-on clash’ with KE over MYT row

FTO blames FBR, its wing PRAL for maladministration

Non-export levies: Textile industry seeks DLTL-style rebate system

No cement bag sans tax stamp to be cleared from Nov 1: FBR

Read more stories