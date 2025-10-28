PM, MbS agree to deepen trade and investment ties

RIYADH: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman here in a cordial atmosphere and discussed issues related to promotion of bilateral trade, investment and cooperation in various sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, and senior cabinet members of both countries were also present in the meeting.

Other matters of mutual interest also came under discussion in the meeting.

Earlier, on the special invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived here along with a delegation to attend the 9th Future Investment Initiative Conference.

Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport, the Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq welcomed the Prime Minister and the Pakistani delegation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistants Tariq Fatemi and Bilal bin Saqib are in the high-level delegation accompanying the Prime Minister.