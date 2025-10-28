BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
BOP 38.27 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.77%)
CNERGY 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
CPHL 87.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
DCL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.81%)
DGKC 235.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.26%)
FCCL 53.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.39%)
FFL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.91%)
GCIL 32.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.88%)
HUBC 210.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.89%)
KEL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.61%)
KOSM 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.58%)
MLCF 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.37%)
NBP 204.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
PAEL 53.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
POWER 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
PPL 190.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.49%)
PREMA 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.78%)
PRL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
PTC 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
SNGP 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
SSGC 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TELE 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.27%)
TPLP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
TREET 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
TRG 72.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.68%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.65%)
BR100 16,997 Decreased By -22.4 (-0.13%)
BR30 53,978 Decreased By -192.4 (-0.36%)
KSE100 162,061 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 49,417 Decreased By -1.6 (-0%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Billionaire Bill Gates calls for climate strategy pivot ahead of COP30

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2025 12:25pm

LONDON: Billionaire investor and philanthropist Bill Gates called on world leaders on Tuesday to adapt to extreme weather and focus on improving health outcomes rather than temperature reduction targets ahead of the COP30 climate talks in Brazil.

COP30 will be held November 10-21 in the port city of Belem in Brazil’s lower Amazon region.

Countries are due to present updated national climate commitments and assess progress on renewable energy targets agreed at previous summits.

The world has spent the last decade working towards the goals of the Paris Agreement, aiming to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average by mid-century - something that remains well off-track.

While climate change was serious, it was “not civilization-ending”, Gates posted on his personal blog.

He wrote that rather than focus on temperature as the best measure of progress, climate resilience would be better built by strengthening health and prosperity.

He called for a shift in focus toward improving human welfare, particularly in vulnerable regions, through investments in energy access, healthcare, and agricultural resilience.

These areas, he argued, offered more equitable benefits than temperature goals and should be central to climate strategies discussed at COP30.

Gates, who has invested billions to accelerate clean technology innovation through his climate-focused venture network, Breakthrough Energy, also challenged policymakers and donors to scrutinise whether climate aid was being spent effectively.

He urged them to use data to maximise impact, and called on investors to back companies developing high-impact clean technologies so they could more quickly lower costs.

He said direct deaths from natural disasters have fallen 90% over the last century to between 40,000 and 50,000 annually, largely due to better warning systems and more resilient infrastructure.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the World Meteorological Organization last week urged countries to implement disaster warning systems to protect people against extreme weather.

The WMO said that in the past five decades, weather, water and climate-related hazards have killed more than 2 million people, with 90% of those deaths occurring in developing countries.

Bill Gates World leaders COP30 Brazil’s lower Amazon region

Comments

200 characters

Billionaire Bill Gates calls for climate strategy pivot ahead of COP30

PSX rebounds, gains nearly 1,200 points after SBP maintains status quo

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks in Istanbul end without resolution, Afghan media, Pakistan security source say

Gold price per tola falls Rs14,000 in Pakistan

Oil edges down as OPEC output plans offset US-China trade optimism

Pakistan’s leading conglomerate warns of rising competition from Chinese auto brands

Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 19% in 1QFY26

Read more stories