AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025
World Print 2025-03-28

COP30 president vows to defend global climate fight

AFP Published 28 Mar, 2025 07:40am

BERLIN: Brazil’s UN COP30 president on Tuesday said that this year’s summit would aim to defend climate action by governments against “serious” geopolitical challenges, while also pushing the private sector to contribute more to the fight.

Andre Correa do Lago, a veteran climate diplomat tapped to lead the November conference, also vowed to campaign for greater climate funding for poorer nations in a closely-watched speech that did not mention fossil fuels.

COP30 in the Amazonian city of Belem marks a decade since the signing of the Paris Agreement, but follows the second US withdrawal from the landmark pact and other global efforts to address climate change.

There are concerns that climate change is being crowded out of the global agenda by national security and economic pressures.

A finance deal for developing nations brokered at the last COP in Azerbaijan was slammed as inadequate, while other global conservation efforts have stalled, including negotiations towards a plastic treaty.

Corporations, too, are rolling back pledges to cut their carbon footprints.

Correa do Lago said that November’s COP30 would be an opportunity to advance and defend the climate agreements forged through years of cooperation and negotiation to tackle this “shared global crisis”.

“In a time of serious geopolitical, social, economic and environmental challenges… we must reinforce multilateralism,” he told the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, the first major COP30-related meeting of the year.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, without naming any countries, told attendees that the Paris accord was “coming under pressure once again”.

“Anyone who dismisses climate action in these turbulent times as being expensive, onerous or superfluous, cannot count,” she said.

‘Join forces’

Correa do Lago said governments “must do their part in this global effort” by unveiling stronger 2030 targets for cutting domestic greenhouse gas emissions.

Most countries — including major emitters China, Europe, and India — missed the deadline in February to submit these national climate plans.

But businesses also have “a crucial role to play” and must “contribute significantly” in shifting the global economy to a low-carbon future, he said.

The private sector would be essential to raise the $1.3 trillion a year in external finance that developing nations will need by 2035 to meet their climate needs, Correa do Lago added.

He also urged nations to “join forces” to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the safer limit of the Paris accord.

But the COP30 president made no mention of fossil fuels, the key driver of global warming, despite nations agreeing in 2023 to transition away from oil, coal and gas.

Critics say this pledge has not been honoured, and emissions of heat-trapping gases from burning fossil fuels hit fresh highs in 2024.

