BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bill Gates, RFK Jr. ‘agreed to disagree’ on vaccines, Gates says

  • Gates said that he was concerned, though, that skepticism on vaccines was spreading from the US
Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2025 08:14am

NEW YORK: Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has met once with US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. since he took office, and the two “agreed to disagree” about vaccines, Gates told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

Kennedy has long promoted doubts about vaccine safety and efficacy, and as health secretary, he has upended U.S. vaccine policy.

The pair met in July, Gates’ staff said. The Gates Foundation is one of the biggest global health funders, and Gates is a prominent supporter of immunizations.

“We agreed to disagree on some things about vaccines, but moved on to talk about areas that we would agree on,” said Gates.

Gates said that he was concerned, though, that skepticism on vaccines was spreading from the US.

“It is tragic that we see this vaccine skepticism, because even though the number of additional deaths in the rich world is likely to be modest, every life should count,” he said.

He told Reuters it was dangerous to see skepticism spreading in low-income countries particularly because for example, malnourished children are more vulnerable to measles.

“Over 1,000 kids get measles in the United States, you might have three or four deaths. In Africa, you’ll have 300 deaths,” he said.

But he said that he still hoped to work with Kennedy.

“If we’re at all pragmatic, we should be able to find a way to work together,” he told Reuters ahead of the foundation’s annual Goalkeepers event in New York.

The event celebrates and seeks to accelerate progress on United Nations global development goals set for 2030, including improving health and ending poverty.

Gates said the US funds important research in areas like maternal health and gestational diabetes.

The U.S. could benefit from the foundation’s work to bring down the costs of disease prevention and treatment tools in low-income countries, such as for HIV, Gates said.

Gates on Monday pledged $912 million, to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and urged governments to step up.

Bill Gates vaccines measles Gates Foundation Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr Global Fund to Fight AIDS

Comments

200 characters

Bill Gates, RFK Jr. ‘agreed to disagree’ on vaccines, Gates says

Equities open strong, KSE-100 surges over 700 points in early trade

Unilateral tariff concessions on 700 items sought from China

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

Oil little changed as traders assess supply risks

Trump to meet officials from Muslim-majority countries to discuss Gaza

SC returns CPs of five IHC judges

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

Income tax returns: PTB urges Aurangzeb to extend deadline

Read more stories