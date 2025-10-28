BML 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
Indus Motor profit after tax jumps 32% in 1QFY26

BR Web Desk Published 28 Oct, 2025 10:10am

Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC), the assembler of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan, reported a significant increase in earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as profit after tax rose 32% year-on-year to Rs6.72 billion, compared to Rs5.09 billion in the same period last year, according to the company’s financial results.

Consequently, the automaker’s earnings per share (EPS) climbed to Rs85.49, up from Rs64.77 in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

The company shared this development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

IMC announced an interim cash dividend of Rs51 per share i.e. 510% for the quarter ending September 30, 2025.

Indus Motor profit after tax jumps 75% in 9 months of FY25

The company’s revenue from customer contracts surged 48% to Rs61.74 billion, compared to Rs41.60 billion a year ago, reflecting higher vehicle sales and price revisions. As a result, gross profit nearly doubled, i.e. 89%, to Rs10.54 billion, from Rs5.58 billion in the same period last year.

On the expense side, distribution, administrative, and other operating expenses collectively increased to Rs1.63 billion, compared to Rs1.30 billion in the prior year, reflecting an increase of over 25%.

The company’s finance cost declined to Rs49.7 million from Rs61.8 million, while other income fell to Rs2.90 billion against Rs4.46 billion a year earlier, largely due to lower returns on investments and deposits.

Before taxation, IMC’s profit stood at Rs11.07 billion, compared to Rs8.25 billion in the same quarter last year.

During the period, the company paid taxes to the tune of Rs4.35 billion, up by 38%.

Analysts believe that the company’s improved profitability comes amid signs of recovery in the auto sector, supported by easing import restrictions and a gradual pickup in consumer demand.

