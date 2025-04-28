Indus Motor profit after tax jumps 75% in 9 months of FY25

Indus Motor Company (IMC) posted a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs16.55 billion in the first nine months of the financial year 2024-25, significantly up by 75% as compared to the same period last year.

The company shared this development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as well as in a separate statement on Monday.

The company had recorded a PAT of Rs9.41 billion in 9MFY24.

The earnings per share (EPS) of the company stood at Rs210.62, compared to Rs119.67 from corresponding previous year. It declared a third interim cash dividend of Rs50 per share, compared to Rs34 per share in the same period last year.

IMC earns Rs9.41bn profit after tax in nine months of FY24

According to the statement, IMC reported significant performance during the nine-months ended March 31, 2025, with total sales of completely knocked down (CKD) and completely built units (CBU) units increasing by 57% to 21,890 units, up from 13,922 units in the corresponding period last year.

“This surge is attributed to a recovery in consumer demand and the continued success of models like the Corolla Cross and Toyota Yaris, supported by timely feature enhancements and model updates,” it said.

The net sales revenue rose to Rs145.53 billion, from Rs98.23 billion in the previous year’s same period.

“This improvement reflects higher sales volume, stable input costs driven by a relatively favorable exchange rate, and effective cost management initiatives, including increased localisation.”

Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO, IMC said: “Indus Motor Company has delivered good performance in the nine months of FY24-25, due to decrease in interest rates, increasing consumer confidence and stable foreign exchange rates. The ongoing trend reinforces the need for a policy review, particularly the rationalisation of depreciation allowances on used car imports, to ensure a level playing field for local assemblers and improve government revenue streams. IMC remains committed to innovation, customer satisfaction, and contributing to the sustainable growth of the country’s automotive sector”.

He shared that used car imports still represent a significant portion (29%) of the local auto market by value in the current financial year. It is to be noted that during the said period imports of used vehicles increased modestly by 6%, totaling 29,590 units, compared to 27,859 units in same period last year.