Stocks fall on selling spree

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) began the rollover week on a bearish note as widespread selling pressure, profit-taking, and cautious investor sentiment drove the index sharply lower.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index fell by 1,140.32 points, or 0.70 percent, to close at 162,163.81 points, compared with 163,304.13 points recorded in the previous session. The index oscillated between an intraday high of 163,570.83 points and a low of 161,766.62 points, reflecting persistent selling momentum.

On Monday, BRIndex100 closed at 17,018.92, down 118.37 points or 0.69 percent from the previous close, with a total volume of 842.81 million shares. Similarly, BRIndex30 settled at 54,170.51, recording a decline of 423.94 points or 0.78 percent, with total volume reaching 589.62 million shares.

According to Topline Securities, investor sentiment remained mixed as the index fluctuated between gains and losses, with volatility primarily driven by rollover pressure ahead of futures contract expiry. The brokerage added that major contributors to the day’s decline included Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Lucky Cement (LUCK), United Bank (UBL), Mari Petroleum (MARI), and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), which collectively pulled the benchmark down by 505 points.

Overall market capitalization contracted to Rs18.70 trillion, compared with Rs18.81 trillion on Friday, reflecting continued erosion in investor wealth. The ready market turnover stood at 1.01 billion shares, slightly lower than 1.04 billion shares in the previous session, while the traded value decreased marginally to Rs34.82 billion from Rs35.02 billion.

Out of 479 active scrips, 157 closed higher, 277 declined, and 45 remained unchanged.

Trading activity remained concentrated in low-priced and small-cap stocks. WorldCall Telecom Ltd. led the volume chart with 164.29 million shares, closing lower at Rs1.89. K-Electric Ltd. followed with 123.43 million shares, rising to Rs5.81. Bank of Punjab (BOP) traded 61.77 million shares, closing slightly higher at Rs37.24.

Among leading gainers, PIA Holding Company Ltd. ‘B’ rose Rs330.53 to close at Rs24,543.94, while Ismail Industries Ltd. gained Rs90.52 to finish at Rs2,090.54. Conversely, Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd. dropped Rs291.76 to close at Rs29,400.00, and Nestlé Pakistan Ltd. fell Rs62.46 to end at Rs8,051.11.

Among sectoral indices, the BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 24,695.23, declining by 241.6 points or 0.97 percent, with a total turnover of 3.38 million shares. The BR Cement Index settled at 12,666.44, down 96.82 points or 0.76 percent, with a total turnover of 47.36 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index stood at 49,216.55, losing 245.66 points or 0.50 percent, on a total turnover of 107.01 million shares. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index declined by 91.5 points, or 0.33 percent, to close at 27,310.13, with a total turnover of 130.66 million shares.

The BR Oil and Gas Index also fell sharply by 255.23 points, or 1.79 percent, to settle at 14,007.61, with a turnover of 32.45 million shares. Meanwhile, the BR Technology and Communication Index closed at 3,897.60, down 20.9 points or 0.53 percent, with total turnover reaching 246.04 million shares.

Analysts observed that the market’s extended decline was driven by heightened rollover activity, selective institutional selling, and muted buying interest.

