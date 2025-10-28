Inter-provincial movement of wheat: KP governor urges PM to help lift curbs

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to intervene against what he described as unconstitutional restrictions on the inter-provincial movement of wheat into the province.

The request comes amid growing tensions between KP and the Punjab government over the disruption of wheat supplies, which has sparked accusations of deliberate obstruction from Punjab.

In a letter addressed to the prime minister, Kundi expressed concern over the impact of these restrictions, which he argued not only jeopardise the province’s food security but also contravene the principles of cooperative federalism enshrined in the Constitution.

Kundi underscored the urgent need for the prime minister’s intervention to lift these restrictions, emphasising that KP, a wheat-deficient province, relies heavily on inter-provincial wheat supplies to meet its food needs.

He pointed out that the limitations imposed by Punjab violate Article 151 of the Constitution, which guarantees free trade, commerce, and movement between provinces. “These measures risk triggering artificial shortages, price hikes, and public hardship,” Kundi wrote.

He added that the restrictions have inadvertently fuelled the illegal transportation of wheat through informal channels, exacerbating supply distortions in the open market and driving up prices of both wheat and flour.

The Governor further warned that such actions could stir public resentment, with potentially serious political and social repercussions.

Kundi expressed confidence that under Prime Minister Sharif’s leadership, the issue would be resolved swiftly and that the rights of KP’s citizens would be upheld.

The dispute over wheat supplies has become a point of contention in recent weeks, with KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi last week condemning Punjab’s actions as a violation of constitutional rights.

He labelled the move a “ban” on the transport of wheat and flour, describing it as an “attack on the rights” of the people of KP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025