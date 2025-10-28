BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-28

Inter-provincial movement of wheat: KP governor urges PM to help lift curbs

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 28 Oct, 2025 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to intervene against what he described as unconstitutional restrictions on the inter-provincial movement of wheat into the province.

The request comes amid growing tensions between KP and the Punjab government over the disruption of wheat supplies, which has sparked accusations of deliberate obstruction from Punjab.

In a letter addressed to the prime minister, Kundi expressed concern over the impact of these restrictions, which he argued not only jeopardise the province’s food security but also contravene the principles of cooperative federalism enshrined in the Constitution.

Kundi underscored the urgent need for the prime minister’s intervention to lift these restrictions, emphasising that KP, a wheat-deficient province, relies heavily on inter-provincial wheat supplies to meet its food needs.

He pointed out that the limitations imposed by Punjab violate Article 151 of the Constitution, which guarantees free trade, commerce, and movement between provinces. “These measures risk triggering artificial shortages, price hikes, and public hardship,” Kundi wrote.

He added that the restrictions have inadvertently fuelled the illegal transportation of wheat through informal channels, exacerbating supply distortions in the open market and driving up prices of both wheat and flour.

The Governor further warned that such actions could stir public resentment, with potentially serious political and social repercussions.

Kundi expressed confidence that under Prime Minister Sharif’s leadership, the issue would be resolved swiftly and that the rights of KP’s citizens would be upheld.

The dispute over wheat supplies has become a point of contention in recent weeks, with KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi last week condemning Punjab’s actions as a violation of constitutional rights.

He labelled the move a “ban” on the transport of wheat and flour, describing it as an “attack on the rights” of the people of KP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Wheat Faisal Karim Kundi wheat supply PM Shehbaz Sharif KP Governor Inter provincial movement of wheat

Comments

200 characters

Inter-provincial movement of wheat: KP governor urges PM to help lift curbs

PM forms traders-led panels

Key oversight role shifted to FD from AGP

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Ethanol exports, Basmati GI registration: Pakistan raises concerns with EU on duty relief retreat

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

PD in ‘head-on clash’ with KE over MYT row

PM, MbS agree to deepen trade and investment ties

FTO blames FBR, its wing PRAL for maladministration

Non-export levies: Textile industry seeks DLTL-style rebate system

No cement bag sans tax stamp to be cleared from Nov 1: FBR

Read more stories