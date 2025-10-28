PITB, ‘iamtheCODE’ partner to empower youth

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ‘iamtheCODE’, a global movement dedicated to empowering youth through STEAMED Education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, Entrepreneurship, and Design).

According to the PITB on Monday, the MoU was signed by PITB Director Procurement and Development Ataur Rehman and ‘iamtheCODE’ CEO Lady Mariéme Jamme in the presence of PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, DG Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Kalsoom Saqib and PITB Director Skills Development Ahmad Islam Syan.

Under this collaboration, ‘iamtheCODE’ will provide 500,000 free user accounts to PITB, granting access to world-class online courses, workshops, and apprenticeship programmes. These resources are designed to equip young learners, especially women and underrepresented groups, with essential digital and entrepreneurial skills for sustainable growth.

Through this initiative, the PITB will extend these learning opportunities to students across universities, colleges, and its own training programmes, ensuring equitable access to global-standard digital education in Punjab.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf lauded the partnership as a significant step toward democratising access to digital education in Punjab. He stated, “Through this collaboration, half a million young Pakistanis will be connected to global learning platforms. We are investing in the future architects of our digital economy. Our goal is to ensure that every learner, regardless of background or geography, can dream, design, and deliver solutions that contribute to a smarter and more inclusive Punjab.”

