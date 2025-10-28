BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
Mills take little interest in fresh buying of cotton

Published October 28, 2025

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,400 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,600 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,600 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,500 per maund, The rate of Balochi cotton is in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 15,900 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,700 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,100 per maund.

Around, 1200 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Tando Adam, 600 bales of Khadro were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 200 bales of Jhole were sold at Rs 14,900 per maund, 1600 bales of Khair Pur were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 1600 bales of SDU were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,350 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbas, 1000 bales of Yazman were sold at Rs 15,100 per maund, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund. (Balochi Cotton).

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 325 per kg.

