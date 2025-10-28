Pakistan, BD vow to boost defence, security cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is on an official visit to Bangladesh, held separate meetings with the country’s civil and military leadership to discuss regional and global security matters and bilateral defence cooperation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release Monday, General Mirza met Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, and Principal Staff Officer Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General S. M. Kamrul Hassan.

During the separately-held meetings, both sides held detailed discussions on the evolving global and regional environment and security situation and recognized the importance of strengthening bilateral defence and security cooperation.

The Chairman JCSC reaffirmed Pakistan’s appreciation for its longstanding fraternal ties with Bangladesh and highlighted the shared resolve to further deepen these relations on the basis of sovereign equality and mutual respect.

Both sides expressed optimism about enhancing defence collaboration and reiterated their commitment to expanding military-to-military engagements and related initiatives.

General Mirza also visited the School of Infantry and Tactics in Sylhet, where he interacted with faculty and students. The ISPR said the civil and military leadership of Bangladesh “appreciated the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces and their achievements and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.”

Earlier, upon his arrival at Senakunjo, General Mirza was presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent and laid a wreath at Shikha Anirban.