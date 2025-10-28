B’stan assembly speaker calls on Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai called on Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House on Monday.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has paid rich tribute to the security forces for their unmatched sacrifices in restoring peace in Balochistan. He stated that the Pakistan Army has played a key role in ensuring lasting peace and stability in the province.

He reiterated that Indian-backed terrorists will never be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs, reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve to maintain internal security and national unity. Ayaz Sadiq also said that the federal government is fully committed to uplifting Balochistan and bringing it at par with other provinces. He added that the sacrifices rendered for peace will never go in vain.

