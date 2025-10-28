BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-28

B’stan assembly speaker calls on Ayaz Sadiq

Recorder Report Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 07:42am

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai called on Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House on Monday.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has paid rich tribute to the security forces for their unmatched sacrifices in restoring peace in Balochistan. He stated that the Pakistan Army has played a key role in ensuring lasting peace and stability in the province.

He reiterated that Indian-backed terrorists will never be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs, reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve to maintain internal security and national unity. Ayaz Sadiq also said that the federal government is fully committed to uplifting Balochistan and bringing it at par with other provinces. He added that the sacrifices rendered for peace will never go in vain.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Balochistan Assembly NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai Balochistan Assembly Speaker

Comments

200 characters

B’stan assembly speaker calls on Ayaz Sadiq

PM forms traders-led panels

Key oversight role shifted to FD from AGP

Oil dips as OPEC output plans offset US-China trade optimism

Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Ethanol exports, Basmati GI registration: Pakistan raises concerns with EU on duty relief retreat

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

PD in ‘head-on clash’ with KE over MYT row

PM, MbS agree to deepen trade and investment ties

FTO blames FBR, its wing PRAL for maladministration

Read more stories