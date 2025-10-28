BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
Bilawal, Fazl discuss political situation

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 07:43am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence to discuss ongoing political situation in the country.

The two leaders discussed national and political issues and agreed to continue contacts. Bilawal invited Maulana Fazlur Rehman to his house, which he accepted.

Following the meeting, speaking to the media, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the meeting with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was based on goodwill and it was not an agenda meeting.

He clarified that no constitutional amendment or the position of opposition leader was discussed in the meeting. He clarified that there was no discussion on any constitutional amendment or the position of opposition leader in the meeting.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that he has no interest in becoming the opposition leader; he will remain in the opposition with his members. He said that Asif Ali Zardari came for the meeting; Bilawal also came; now we will definitely go to meet them.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Maulana Fazlur Rehman JUIF political situation

