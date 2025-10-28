BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
Eighteen showcases future of Pakistani real estate at PIPEX 2025 Jeddah

ISLAMABAD: Eighteen, Pakistan’s most prestigious mixed-use real estate development, proudly participated in the 10th edition of the Pakistan International Property Exhibition (PIPEX) held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

PIPEX serves as a leading international platform connecting Pakistani real estate developers with overseas investors and buyers. The event attracts thousands of visitors annually, including overseas Pakistanis and expatriates exploring credible, high-value investment opportunities in Pakistan’s thriving property market.

Eighteen’s participation reaffirmed its commitment to redefining luxury living through contemporary design, sustainability. The brand showcased its premium portfolio, featuring exclusive residential plots, luxury villas, modern apartments, commercial and retail spaces, all set within its signature 18-hole championship golf course community. A special highlight of Eighteen’s presence at PIPEX 2025 was the introduction of exclusive, event-only inventory, available solely to attendees during the exhibition.

PIPEX continues to be a significant avenue for Eighteen to engage with the global Pakistani community and present investment opportunities that blend luxury, innovation, and long-term value,”. “This participation underscores Eighteen’s vision of connecting Pakistan’s premier real estate destination with discerning investors worldwide.

