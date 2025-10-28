BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-28

PTI expresses unwavering support for Kashmiris

Recorder Report Published 28 Oct, 2025 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to Kashmir, echoing ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s pledge as the true ambassador of the region, who tirelessly championed its people’s rights and exposed the actions of the Modi regime.

In a statement, the party reiterated that October 27, observed as Kashmir Black Day on both sides of the Line of Control and worldwide, marks the unlawful Indian annexation of IIOJK.

The party condemned this illegal seizure, describing the day as one of the darkest in history, marking the onset of an enduring reign of oppression against innocent Kashmiris.

It expressed its unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, both within Pakistan and worldwide. “Our hearts remain with the people of IIOJK, who continue to lay down their lives in the noble struggle for freedom and self-determination,” the statement said.

The party called on the international community to fulfil its responsibility in safeguarding the basic human rights of the people in IIOJK, ending the inhumane military siege, and ensuring the implementation of UN resolutions guaranteeing the right to self-determination.

It stressed that no amount of military force or state oppression could suppress the Kashmiri people’s pursuit of freedom or diminishes their resolve for justice.

India, PTI noted, has repeatedly violated United Nations resolutions and fundamental human rights by denying Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

The party reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to continue offering political, diplomatic, and moral support to the courageous people of IIOJK until they are liberated from India’s subjugation and illegal occupation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IIOJK PTI Imran Khan Kashmiris Kashmir Black Day

Comments

200 characters

PTI expresses unwavering support for Kashmiris

PM forms traders-led panels

Key oversight role shifted to FD from AGP

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Ethanol exports, Basmati GI registration: Pakistan raises concerns with EU on duty relief retreat

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

PD in ‘head-on clash’ with KE over MYT row

PM, MbS agree to deepen trade and investment ties

FTO blames FBR, its wing PRAL for maladministration

Non-export levies: Textile industry seeks DLTL-style rebate system

No cement bag sans tax stamp to be cleared from Nov 1: FBR

Read more stories