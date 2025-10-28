PTI expresses unwavering support for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to Kashmir, echoing ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s pledge as the true ambassador of the region, who tirelessly championed its people’s rights and exposed the actions of the Modi regime.

In a statement, the party reiterated that October 27, observed as Kashmir Black Day on both sides of the Line of Control and worldwide, marks the unlawful Indian annexation of IIOJK.

The party condemned this illegal seizure, describing the day as one of the darkest in history, marking the onset of an enduring reign of oppression against innocent Kashmiris.

It expressed its unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, both within Pakistan and worldwide. “Our hearts remain with the people of IIOJK, who continue to lay down their lives in the noble struggle for freedom and self-determination,” the statement said.

The party called on the international community to fulfil its responsibility in safeguarding the basic human rights of the people in IIOJK, ending the inhumane military siege, and ensuring the implementation of UN resolutions guaranteeing the right to self-determination.

It stressed that no amount of military force or state oppression could suppress the Kashmiri people’s pursuit of freedom or diminishes their resolve for justice.

India, PTI noted, has repeatedly violated United Nations resolutions and fundamental human rights by denying Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

The party reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to continue offering political, diplomatic, and moral support to the courageous people of IIOJK until they are liberated from India’s subjugation and illegal occupation.

