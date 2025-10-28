Ministry, Meta launch Urdu version of Meta AI

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and Meta on Monday launched an Urdu Version of Meta artificial intelligence (AI).

The ministry, in partnership with Meta, on Monday, hosted “Future in Focus: AI and Innovation,” an event dedicated to advancing digital transformation in Pakistan.

The gathering brought together government leaders, industry experts, and academia to accelerate the adoption of AI and digital innovation nationwide.

During the event, a series of initiatives designed to empower Pakistan’s public sector and the local community were announced.

Among these, Meta revealed the expansion of Meta AI’s language capabilities, ALIF, enabling users in Pakistan to interact with Meta AI not only in English but also in Urdu. This enhancement empowers more people to discover information, express themselves, and maintain connections with what matters most.

The company also introduced the localized version of the “Transforming Public Sector Innovation in Asia Pacific with Llama” guide, developed in partnership with Deloitte. This guide, with support from the Ministry, demonstrates how Meta’s open-source AI model, Llama, can streamline government operations, enhance public services, and support data sovereignty. It offers best practices for deploying AI securely and sustainably in the public sector, drawing on successful case studies from across the Asia Pacific, including Pakistan’s own advancements in digital governance.

In addition, Meta, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC), the MoITT, and atom camp, announced the launch of an AI Literacy Programme aimed at upskilling 350 non-Computer Science faculty members across Pakistani universities, equipping them with core AI competencies to prepare the next generation for the future of work.

The Government Digital Transformation Xperience (GDTX) 2025 programme was also introduced, supporting government organizations in Pakistan by sharing Meta’s technologies, solutions, and best practices, and bringing together experts from both the public and private sectors to exchange practical insights and strategies that can help inspire digital transformation.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, inaugurated the event. She stated, “Under the Prime Minister’s Digital Nation Vision, Pakistan is accelerating toward a future where technology empowers every citizen.

Our National AI Policy and partnership with Meta reflect this commitment; advancing AI literacy, digital transformation, and innovation across government and academia. The introduction of ALIF - Urdu for Meta AI is a milestone in making technology more inclusive and accessible for our people, ensuring that no one is left behind in our digital transformation.”

Sarim Aziz, Director of Public Policy South and Central Asia at Meta, said: “Meta is deeply committed to supporting Pakistan’s vision for AI-driven growth and innovation. Through our collaboration with the MoITT, HEC, and NCEAC, and the launch of these new initiatives, we aim to help the public sector and academia harness AI to drive digital transformation for the benefit of people across Pakistan. We’re also excited to announce that Meta AI now supports Urdu, opening up new opportunities for the local communities to engage with technology in their own language.”

Fizza Amjad, CEO of atom camp, said, “By equipping non-technical faculty with AI knowledge, we’re creating a ripple effect that will reach thousands of students and strengthen the link between academia and industry. This initiative ensures that AI understanding extends beyond computer science, shaping how future professionals across disciplines engage with emerging technologies. It’s a step toward building a more AI-literate academic ecosystem in Pakistan.”

