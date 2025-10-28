BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-28

China stocks close higher on Trump-Xi trade talk optimism

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2025 05:39am

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed at their highest point in over 10 years on Monday, driven by hopes for a US-China trade deal after top officials on both sides outlined a framework agreement ahead of a key leaders’ meeting later this week.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended 1.2 percent higher, slightly shy of the psychologically key 4,000 mark, while the blue-chip CSI300 Index was up 1.2 percent. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index gained 1.1 percent.

Top Chinese and US economic officials on Sunday hashed out the framework of a trade deal for US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to review later this week. It would pause steeper American tariffs and Chinese rare-earth export controls, US officials said on Sunday.

“Investors have been sitting on the sidelines watching trade talks for a while, and the weekend developments were a pretty positive surprise. It will give markets a boost,” said Kenny Ng, a securities strategist at Everbright Securities International.

Ng said market participants still need to determine if the final terms of the deal mirror what was outlined over the weekend or contain unexpected elements.

Trump and Xi are due to meet on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, to sign off.

Artificial intelligence shares led gains onshore, up 2.4 percent, while tech firms in Hong Kong were up 1.8 percent.

China’s yuan jumped to a more than one-month high against the US dollar on Monday and government bond futures also ended higher.

Still, market participants remained cautious about how long the current thaw in tensions might last.

“Both sides are still reliant on one another, and both are buying time to reduce this reliance,” said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura. “We view this cycle of tension, escalation and truce as the new normal for US-China relations.”

“We are not surprised to see the truce again, and we won’t be surprised to see another escalation in the next couple of months,” Lu said.

Trading sentiment was also helped by a report on Chinese industrial profits, which grew at their fastest pace in nearly two years in September. That marked a second straight month of gains, signalling that measures designed to curb overcapacity and rebalance the economy could be gaining traction.

China stocks CSI300 Index China’s yuan Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit

Comments

200 characters

China stocks close higher on Trump-Xi trade talk optimism

PM forms traders-led panels

Key oversight role shifted to FD from AGP

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Ethanol exports, Basmati GI registration: Pakistan raises concerns with EU on duty relief retreat

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

PD in ‘head-on clash’ with KE over MYT row

PM, MbS agree to deepen trade and investment ties

FTO blames FBR, its wing PRAL for maladministration

Non-export levies: Textile industry seeks DLTL-style rebate system

No cement bag sans tax stamp to be cleared from Nov 1: FBR

Read more stories