BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee falls most in a month as traders cut long bets, importers buy dollars

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2025 05:22pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee logged its worst day in a month on Monday as a drop below the 88 per U.S. dollar mark spurred a flight out of long wagers on the currency, while persistent dollar demand from importers also weighed.

The rupee closed at 88.2450 against the U.S. dollar, down 0.4% on the day, marking its steepest one-day fall since September 23.

Frequent interventions by the Reserve Bank of India had helped the rupee hold above the 88 mark last week, but traders also pointed to an easing of that defence on Monday.

While state-run banks were spotted offering dollars on the day, the activity was not clustered around any specific level, a trader at a foreign bank said.

There was “lots of short covering (on USD/INR) after it rose past 88,” which prompted the sharp move, the trader added. Another trader at a state-run bank, meanwhile, pointed to dollar demand from importers, including local oil companies.

Despite the day’s fall, the rupee has outperformed most of its regional peers in October after heavy intervention by the central bank earlier in the month helped shore it up from the brink of its all-time low.

Analysts at BofA Global Research hold a neutral view on the rupee. Trade uncertainty, including around services, weighs on exports and flows, despite the appealing valuation and weaker USD trend in the final quarter of 2025, they said in a note.

The rupee’s 40-currency real effective exchange rate (REER), a gauge of its competitiveness, fell to 97.65 in September, the lowest in 7 years. A REER below 100 points to undervaluation.

Elsewhere, the dollar index was steady at 98.8 while the offshore Chinese yuan rose to a one-month peak on signs of progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China. Meanwhile as far as India-U.S. talks go, a senior Indian government official said last week a bilateral trade deal with Washington was “very near.”

India Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee falls most in a month as traders cut long bets, importers buy dollars

COAS Asim Munir meets Jordan’s King Abdullah II, discusses defence cooperation

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend Future Investment summit

KSE-100 closes over 1,100 points lower as SBP keeps policy rate unchanged

Meta, Pakistan IT ministry launch Urdu version for Meta AI

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan, Bangladesh ‘recognise’ importance of strengthening bilateral defence, security cooperation

Govt, PPP on same page over privatisation, says Kayani

Pakistan eye strong start in T20I series against South Africa

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks enter third day as Trump again offers help

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories