BML 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
BOP 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.27%)
CNERGY 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.06%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 234.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.12%)
FCCL 56.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.13%)
FFL 19.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
GCIL 32.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.19%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.15%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.8%)
KOSM 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
MLCF 98.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.62%)
NBP 207.05 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1%)
PAEL 54.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.32%)
PIBTL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
POWER 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.93%)
PPL 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.31%)
PREMA 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
PRL 36.08 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.95%)
PTC 37.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SNGP 135.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.69%)
SSGC 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
TELE 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.38%)
TPLP 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TREET 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.21%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.08%)
BR100 17,123 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 54,773 Increased By 208.1 (0.38%)
KSE100 163,305 Increased By 0.8 (0%)
KSE30 49,835 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks enter third day as Trump again offers help

Reuters Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 12:42pm
Photo: Reuters/File
Photo: Reuters/File

Afghanistan and Pakistan officials will meet in Istanbul on Monday for a third day of talks after failing to clinch a lasting peace, three sources familiar with the matter said, as US President Donald Trump repeated an offer to mediate.

The South Asian neighbours agreed to a ceasefire in Doha on October 19 after days of border clashes that killed dozens in the worst such violence since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.

The current second round of peace talks mediated by Turkiye aims to hammer out a long-term truce, but both sides have offered markedly different interpretations of the talks.

Two Pakistan security sources accused the Afghan Taliban of not cooperating with the dialogue process.

Trump says Pak-Afghan issue to be resolved soon

“The Pakistani delegation has made it clear that no compromise is possible on our core demands on cross border terrorism,” one of the sources said.

A Taliban delegate to the talks dismissed as “false” the suggestion that the militant group was holding up the talks, adding that the discussions were still in progress.

“Overall the meeting is going well and we discussed multiple issues in a friendly environment,” the person said.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly on the issue.

In comments on Monday to state broadcaster RTA, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan supports dialogue and believes that problems and issues can be resolved through dialogue.”

A spokesperson for Pakistan’s foreign ministry declined to comment on the current status of talks.

On Saturday, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said he believed Afghanistan wanted peace but that failure to reach an agreement in the Istanbul talks would mean “open war”.

Late on Sunday, Trump repeated an offer to help end the conflict.

“I’ll get that solved very quickly, I know them both,” he said in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on the sidelines of a regional summit.

“I have no doubt we are going to get that done quickly.”

Afghan transit trade to remain suspended amid security concerns: FO

The clashes began after an air strike this month on Kabul, the Afghan capital, targeting the head of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group separate from the Taliban that rules Afghanistan.

The TTP terrorists responded with attacks on Pakistani military posts along the length of the 2,600 km (1,600 miles) border.

Pakistan accuses the Taliban of allowing the TTP to operate with impunity inside Afghanistan, from where it launches attacks on Pakistani security forces. Kabul denies this.

Clashes between Pakistan and the TTP over the weekend killed five Pakistani soldiers and 25 militants near the border with Afghanistan, the military said on Sunday.

South Asian neighbours Afghan, Pakistan peace talks Afghan Pakistan peace talks Pakistan Afghanistan peace talks Trump again offers help

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks enter third day as Trump again offers help

Stocks remain subdued ahead of MPC meeting

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Status quo expected as MPC meets today

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,300 in Pakistan

Omar Ayub ‘withdraws all petitions’ against his disqualification

Govt devising plan to resolve KE-Nepra tariff dispute

Pakistan’s Systems Limited sets sights on Europe, US for next phase of growth

PD to spend billions, arbitration costs to be passed on to consumers

Oil prices rise after US and China reach trade-deal framework

Read more stories