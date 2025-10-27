BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
Oct 27, 2025
2025-10-27

Trump says Pak-Afghan issue to be resolved soon

NNI Published 27 Oct, 2025 05:16am

KUALA LUMPUR: US President Donald Trump has said that while tensions have resurfaced between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the issue will be resolved soon.

He expressed confidence in both countries’ leadership, saying he could “solve the problem immediately,” though he currently sees no need to act.

Speaking at the peace agreement ceremony between Thailand and Cambodia during the 47th ASEAN Heads of State Summit in Malaysia’s capital, Trump emphasized his administration’s commitment to peace.

“I want peace all over the world. My administration has stopped eight wars in eight months — this has never happened before,” he said, highlighting his government’s efforts to end conflicts rather than start them.

Commenting on reports of renewed tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Trump said he was aware of the situation and confident in his ability to mediate.

“I have heard that problems have started again between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I think I can do something to solve this problem, but for now I do not need to do anything,” he remarked.

The US President added, “I know both countries well, and I will solve the Pakistan-Afghanistan problems soon — and in a good way.”

President Trump once again praised the leadership of Pakistan, expressing trust in both the Prime Minister and the country’s Field Marshal.

“The Prime Minister and the Field Marshal of Pakistan are good people.

I have confidence in both of them. There is no doubt that we will solve the Pak-Afghan problem soon,” he stated.

President Trump emphasised that his foreign policy is focused on ending conflicts through economic cooperation rather than military action.

“I like to stop wars. I have stopped eight wars so far. I want to stop wars through trade — we don’t want wars, we want commerce,” he stated.

US US President Donald Trump Pak Afghan tensions Pak Afghan ceasefire

