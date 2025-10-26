Five soldiers martyred, 25 terrorists killed in North Waziristan, Kurram operations

At least five soldiers were martyred and 25 “Khawarij terrorists” killed in exchange of fire during separate operations in North Waziristan and Kurram districts, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan’s security forces have foiled two major infiltration attempts by Khawarij terrorists near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Kurram and North Waziristan.

During the operations, 25 terrorists, including four suicide bombers, were killed, while five brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR stated that on October 24 and 25, movements of two large terrorist groups were detected in North Waziristan’s Spinwam area and Kurram’s Ghaki area. These groups were attempting to infiltrate Pakistan from across the Afghan border, but were successfully targeted by the security forces in time, it maintained.

In Spinwam, 15 terrorists — including four suicide bombers — were eliminated, while in Ghaki another 10 terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire.

A large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from the slain terrorists. However, during the gun battle, five Pakistani soldiers — Havaldar Manzoor Hussain, 35, Sepoy Nauman Ilyas Kayani, 23, Sepoy Muhammad Adil, 24, Sepoy Shah Jehan, 25, and Sepoy Ali Asghar, 25, — embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly.

The ISPR added that the infiltration attempts by the Khawarij took place while delegations from Pakistan and Afghanistan were engaged in talks in Türkiye, raising serious questions about the intentions of the Afghan interim government with regards to addressing the issue of terrorism emanating from its soil.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border and is expected to fulfil its obligations of Doha Agreement and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij against Pakistan,” the armed forces media wing said.

The security forces remained resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers and such sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthened their resolve, it said.

The ISPR said sanitization operation was being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan would continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the security forces for eliminating the terrorists belonging to the “Khawarij” group.

He also paid rich tribute to the five soldiers of the security forces who embraced martyrdom while bravely fighting the terrorists during the operations, the PM Office said.

The prime minister offered prayers for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and expressed condolences to their families.