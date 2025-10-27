KP CM expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi has expressed strong solidarity with the people of Kashmir, stating that October 27, 1947, marks the darkest day in the history of Kashmir when Indian forces invaded Srinagar to illegally occupy Jammu and Kashmir, unleashing a wave of oppression and tyranny against unarmed and innocent Kashmiris that continues to this day.

He said that freedom is the fundamental right of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with them in their just struggle for the right of self-determination.

He urged international human rights organisations to take notice of the Indian atrocities and to play an active role in ensuring the implementation of UN resolutions that guarantee the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination. He emphasized that lasting peace in the region is impossible without a just resolution of the Kashmir issue.

In his statement on Kashmir Black Day, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri cause, saying that the people of Kashmir have been waging an unparalleled struggle for their freedom.

The Chief Minister said that India, which claims to be the world’s largest democracy, has been subjecting the Kashmiri people to brutal state oppression for over seven decades, a reality that is deeply condemnable. He added that India continues to devise new tactics and oppressive measures to sustain its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

