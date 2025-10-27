Irfan Baloch murder case probe transferred to FIA

KARACHI: The investigation into the death of Irfan Baloch, a young man who died in police custody, has been transferred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

SSP South Amjad Ahmed Shaikh confirmed the development, saying the Sindh Police had decided to hand over the case to ensure a fair and transparent investigation.

“The impression that the police are trying to protect the accused officers is completely false. I assure you that justice will be served,” SSP Shaikh stated. He added that the entire case record will be handed over to the FIA by Monday.

According to police, a case was registered at the Saddar Police Station under charges of negligence and manslaughter. Seven police officers were nominated in the FIR, out of which two have been arrested so far.

The investigation revealed that Irfan and several others were brought in for questioning as suspects, when his condition reportedly deteriorated during interrogation. The officers allegedly failed to provide immediate medical assistance.

A post-mortem report confirmed that Irfan had suffered torture before his death. Sources said the body was approximately 36 hours old at the time of examination, further supporting claims of custodial abuse.