Oct 27, 2025
Dengue-related deaths: HCSTSI President expresses outrage over rise

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2025 05:16am

HYDERABAD: The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the alarming rise in dengue related deaths in Hyderabad, holding the Sindh Government and concerned departments responsible for their gross negligence, which has pushed the entire city into a state of suffering and panic.

Memon stated that the Chamber had earlier written a detailed letter on October 8 to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, urging the provincial government to declare a health emergency, launch comprehensive fumigation drives, and ensure free testing facilities for dengue and malaria across the city. Copies of the letter were also sent to the Minister for Health, Chief Secretary, Secretary Health, Commissioner, Mayor, and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad.

Regrettably, he said, as of October 26, no concrete measures have been implemented, and the situation has now turned into a full scale humanitarian crisis.

The HCSTSI President revealed that almost every household in Hyderabad currently has a dengue patient, daily funerals are being reported, and hospitals are overcrowded with patients. He lamented that the outbreak has become so deadly that innocent children, beloved sons, and family breadwinners are losing their lives, while the concerned authorities remain silent spectators.

