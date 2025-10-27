Futures spread widens sharply

KARACHI: The futures spread at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) widened sharply during the outgoing week, rising to 14.93 percent from 6.56 percent a week earlier, an increase of 837 basis points as investors trimmed positions ahead of the futures rollover.

The widening spread reflected cautious sentiment and lower liquidity in the derivatives segment, as market participants remained hesitant to take fresh leveraged positions amid increased volatility and profit-taking in the cash market.

According to weekly data, the average daily traded volume (ADTO) in the futures market fell 8.6 percent to 352.88 million shares, compared with 385.95 million shares in the preceding week. Likewise, the average daily traded value dropped 23.4 percent, to Rs13.18 billion from Rs17.19 billion, highlighting subdued investor participation.

Analysts noted that the significant widening in the futures spread stemmed from selective rollover activity, widening bid-ask margins, and reduced speculative trading.

