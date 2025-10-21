Four cops martyred, 11 injured in DIK terrorist attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least four policemen were martyred and 11 others injured on Monday when terrorists opened fire on a police team in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police officials, the attack took place near Kot Lalu, where unidentified gunmen ambushed the police personnel. The injured were immediately shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for medical treatment.

Following the assault, the attackers managed to escape. The dead and injured were immediately shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Dera Ismail Khan

Soon after the incident, security forces and police swiftly cordoned off the entire area and launched a search operation to track down the perpetrators.