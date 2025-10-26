BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
Oct 26, 2025
World

Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

AFP Published 26 Oct, 2025 02:37pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Sunday a successful final test of a new nuclear-powered cruise missile, the Burevestnik, praising the “unique” nuclear-capable weapon with a range of up to 14,000 kilometres (8,700 miles).

“The decisive tests are now complete,” Putin, who is waging an offensive in neighbouring Ukraine, said in a video released by the Kremlin during a meeting with military officials.

He ordered the preparation of “infrastructure to put this weapon into service in the Russian armed forces.”

Putin called the missile a “unique creation that no one else in the world possesses”, adding that the Burevestnik has “unlimited range”.

During the last test on October 21, the missile spent “about 15 hours” flying 14,000 km, said Russia’s military chief of staff Valery Gerasimov, adding that this was not the upper limit for the weapon.

“The technical characteristics of the Burevestnik allow it to be used with guaranteed precision against highly protected sites located at any distance,” he said.

Putin announced the Russian military’s development of the missiles in 2018.

Russia Putin Burevestnik

