Sports

Brilliant Brook century lifts England to 223 in first NZ ODI

AFP Published 26 Oct, 2025 12:04pm

TAURANGA: Big-hitting Harry Brook scored a breathtaking 135 to save England’s blushes as the tourists were dismissed for 223 in the first one-day international against New Zealand on Sunday.

Seamer Zakary Foulkes took advantage of helpful early conditions to claim four wickets, scything through the top order as England slumped to 10-4 and then 56-6.

Captain Brook led the recovery with a scintillating career-best ODI score, his dismissal bringing the innings to a close in the 36th over at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

He raised his ton with three successive sixes off Jacob Duffy, before going on to surpass his previous best score of 110 not out, against Australia in Chester-le-Street last year.

Virat Kohli becomes second-highest run-scorer in ODIs

Brook struck 11 sixes in a 101-ball knock, including a skied shot over third man to bring up 50 off 36 deliveries.

Jamie Overton was the only other batsman to reach double figures, posting a career-best 46 in a seventh-wicket stand of 87 with Brook.

Earlier, Matt Henry (2-53) clean-bowled Jamie Smith from the first ball of the innings after England were sent in.

Foulkes (4-41) followed up with the prized wickets of Ben Duckett and Joe Root in his first over, impressing with his pace and movement.

Jacob Bethall, Jos Buttler and Sam Curran were also victims of the new ball pair inside a disastrous first 12 overs for England.

Seamer Duffy removed Overton and finished with 3-55.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner removed Brook, caught in the deep to claim his sole wicket.

The remaining matches are in Hamilton on Wednesday and Wellington on Saturday.

England won the three-match T20 series 1-0 after two games were washed out by wet New Zealand weather.

