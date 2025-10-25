Virat Kohli becomes second-highest run-scorer in ODIs

India’s star batter Virat Kohli on Saturday surpassed Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in the format’s history.
During the third and final ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Kohli played a match-winning knock of 74 runs off 81 balls, overtaking Sangakkara’s career tally of 14,234 runs.
With this feat, Kohli has now amassed 14,255 runs in 305 ODIs at an impressive average of 57.71, including 75 half-centuries and 51 centuries.
Sangakkara, who previously held the second spot, accumulated 14,234 runs in 404 matches, with 93 fifties and 25 hundreds to his name.
The record for the most ODI runs still belongs to another Indian legend, Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 18,426 runs in 463 matches at an average of 44.83, including 96 fifties and 49 centuries.
Kohli’s consistent form continues to cement his status as one of the greatest limited-overs batters in cricket history.
Most runs in ODIs
Here are the top 10 players with most runs in ODI.
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR Tendulkar (IND)
|1989–2012
|463
|452
|41
|18,426
|200*
|44.83
|V Kohli (IND)
|2008–2025
|305
|293
|46
|14,255
|183
|57.71
|KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL)
|2000–2015
|404
|380
|41
|14,234
|169
|41.98
|RT Ponting (AUS/ICC)
|1995–2012
|375
|365
|39
|13,704
|164
|42.03
|ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL)
|1989–2011
|445
|433
|18
|13,430
|189
|32.36
|DPMD Jayawardene (Asia/SL)
|1998–2015
|448
|418
|39
|12,650
|144
|33.37
|Inzamam-ul-Haq (Asia/PAK)
|1991–2007
|378
|350
|53
|11,739
|137*
|39.52
|JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA)
|1996–2014
|328
|314
|53
|11,579
|139
|44.36
Stats: Cricinfo
