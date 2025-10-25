Virat Kohli becomes second-highest run-scorer in ODIs

India’s star batter Virat Kohli on Saturday surpassed Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in the format’s history.

During the third and final ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Kohli played a match-winning knock of 74 runs off 81 balls, overtaking Sangakkara’s career tally of 14,234 runs.

With this feat, Kohli has now amassed 14,255 runs in 305 ODIs at an impressive average of 57.71, including 75 half-centuries and 51 centuries.

Sangakkara, who previously held the second spot, accumulated 14,234 runs in 404 matches, with 93 fifties and 25 hundreds to his name.

The record for the most ODI runs still belongs to another Indian legend, Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 18,426 runs in 463 matches at an average of 44.83, including 96 fifties and 49 centuries.

Kohli’s consistent form continues to cement his status as one of the greatest limited-overs batters in cricket history.

Most runs in ODIs

Here are the top 10 players with most runs in ODI.

Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR Tendulkar (IND) 1989–2012 463 452 41 18,426 200* 44.83 V Kohli (IND) 2008–2025 305 293 46 14,255 183 57.71 KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL) 2000–2015 404 380 41 14,234 169 41.98 RT Ponting (AUS/ICC) 1995–2012 375 365 39 13,704 164 42.03 ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL) 1989–2011 445 433 18 13,430 189 32.36 DPMD Jayawardene (Asia/SL) 1998–2015 448 418 39 12,650 144 33.37 Inzamam-ul-Haq (Asia/PAK) 1991–2007 378 350 53 11,739 137* 39.52 JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA) 1996–2014 328 314 53 11,579 139 44.36

